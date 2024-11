A model poses for photographers with China's EV maker BYD's electric vehicle "ATTO 3" during the "Tokyo Auto Salon 2023" at Makuhari messe in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on January 13, 2023. China filed suit against the European Union for proposing large duties on Chinese EVs. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced it has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the European Union over proposed tariffs on its electric vehicles. The ministry said it was following through on a threat to take the tariff issue to the body last week as the EU finalized it rules to levy duties from 8% to 35% on Chinese-branded electric vehicles. Advertisement

"In order to safeguard the development interests over the electric vehicle industry and global green transformation cooperation, China has decided to file a lawsuit against the EU's final anti-subsidy measures," said the ministry, according to Politico.

China argued that the EU sanctions lacked a factual and legal basis, thus violating global trading rules. It said they also abused trading remedy measures, calling the tariffs "trade protectionism."

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombroskis said last week that the bloc's actions is ensuring free and fair trade.

"We welcome competition, including in the electric vehicle sector but it must be underpinned by fairness and a level playing field,"Dombroskis said.

"By adopting these proportionate and targeted measures after a rigorous investigation, we're standing up for fair market practices and for the European industrial base."