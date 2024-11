Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs the state's Human Life Protection Act on May 15, 2019. Ivey needed medical attention at a campaign rally on Sunday. UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed medical attention at a campaign event in Montgomery for Congressional candidate Caroleene Dobson on Sunday evening, officials said. Ivey became dehydrated and received fluids from paramedics stationed at Sweet Creek Farms in Pike Road, Ala., the site of the event, her communications director Gina Maiola said. She said Ivey improved after the treatment and left the event. Advertisement

"She received fluids and was evaluated on-site out of precaution," Maiola said, according to AL.com. "She immediately felt better and is at home doing well this evening."

In September 2019, Ivey announced she had lung cancer, but she recovered after radiation treatment in 2020.

Ivey has served as Alabama's governor since 2017, becoming the first Republican woman to serve in the office. She had served as state treasurer and became lieutenant governor in 2010.