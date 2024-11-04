Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 10:34 PM

U.S. renews criticism of Israel's inaction on West Bank settler violence

By Darryl Coote
A child walks near burnt vehicles at the site where Israeli settlers attacked in Al-Bireh near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on November 4, 2024. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A child walks near burnt vehicles at the site where Israeli settlers attacked in Al-Bireh near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on November 4, 2024. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The United States renewed its call on Israel to take action against violent, illegal settlers on Monday after Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank were shot at when they attempted to put out nearly two dozen vehicles that were set ablaze.

The Biden administration has been trying to get the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act on settler violence targeting Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, which has spiked amid the Middle Eastern country's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

Overnight, it was reported that settlers set fire to 20 cars owned by Palestinians in the West Bank city of al-Bireh and fired at those who attempted to put out the blazes.

Videos of the aftermath posted online, but not verified by UPI, show numerous parked vehicles on a street destroyed, some reduced to essentially charred, gray frames.

Advertisement

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters during a regular press briefing Monday that the Biden administration was "deeply concerned" by this and other recent settler attacks targeting Palestinians, as well as attacks preventing Palestinians from harvesting their olive crops during the ongoing crucial economic olive harvest season.

"It is critical that the Government of Israel deter extremist settler violence and take measures to protect all communities from harm, in accordance with its international obligations. This includes intervening, preventing and stopping such violence," Miller said.

"It is further incumbent upon the relevant authorities to do everything possible to de-escalate tensions and hold all perpetrators of violence against civilians equally accountable -- no matter the background of the perpetrator or the victim."

UPI has contacted the Netanyahu's office for comment.

Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory and the establishment of settlements there are widely viewed as illegal under international law and have attracted repeated criticism and condemnation of the United Nations and the wider international community.

Amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, greater attention and criticism have been directed at Israel over its occupation of the West Bank as it is a growing flashpoint of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Advertisement

According to an update from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, between Oct. 7, 2023, when the war began, and Thursday, there have been nearly 1,600 attacks by Israeli settlers targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Last month, it documented nearly 270 such incidents, resulting in nearly 60 Palestinians injured by settlers and property damage, including more than 1,000 olive trees burnt, felled or vandalized.

The Biden administration has described this violence as being an obstacle to achieving a two-state solution and has turned to using sanctions as a way to pressure Israel to do something about the problem.

Since February, the United States has blacklisted 14 people and 13 related entities in response to settler violence.

Miller said he did not have additional sanctions to announce on Monday, but that this recent attack is similar to previous ones that did lead to designations.

"We certainly will be looking at this one, as we have looked at others, to see first of all if the Government of Israel takes steps to impose accountability, and if they don't, what we might do on our end to take action," he said.

Along with the United States, Britain and Canada have also imposed sanctions against violent settlers.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ballot extension in the swing state Monday, ruling that 3,000 absentee ballots -- sent out late in Cobb County -- will only be counted if they are received by Election Day
Pentagon announces new director of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon announces new director of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Defense Department announced Monday retired Maj. Gen. Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, who served 34 years in the U.S. Army, will take over next year as the new director for the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.
Elon Musk's $1M cash giveaway for voters to continue, judge rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk's $1M cash giveaway for voters to continue, judge rules
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A judge in the swing state of Pennsylvania ruled Monday that Elon Musk's $1 million daily giveaway to registered voters in battleground states can continue, with one last prize to be handed out on Election Day.
Election Day rain could soak voters in several swing states
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Election Day rain could soak voters in several swing states
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Voters throughout the country will face all kinds of weather on election day, including rain in the key swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and parts of Pennsylvania, along with snow in the central and southern Rockies.
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The tropical depression Eighteen is headed for the Gulf Coast and likely to transition into a tropical storm Monday and a hurricane by Wednesday.
Ex-Ohio police officer found guilty in 2020 shooting death of unarmed Black man Andre Hill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Ohio police officer found guilty in 2020 shooting death of unarmed Black man Andre Hill
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A jury in Ohio on Monday found former Columbus police officer Adam Coy guilty in the 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man.
Medical supply company McKesson to pay more than $400K over discriminatory hiring
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Medical supply company McKesson to pay more than $400K over discriminatory hiring
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. entered into an agreement with the Labor Department on Monday resolving employment discrimination issues involving nearly 900 Black, Hispanic, and White applicants at a distribution center
U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on racial dispute over Louisiana's congressional map
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on racial dispute over Louisiana's congressional map
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide the ongoing legal dispute over issues of race relating to Louisiana's congressional district map.
Nearly 60% of voters in North Carolina have cast a ballot, setting new early voting record
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nearly 60% of voters in North Carolina have cast a ballot, setting new early voting record
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Voters in North Carolina have set a new record for early voting ahead of Tuesday's presidential election and the last chance for would-be voters "to make their voice heard," the state reported Monday.
China files complaint with WTO over EU tariffs on electric vehicles
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
China files complaint with WTO over EU tariffs on electric vehicles
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese officials said on Monday it has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the European Union over proposed tariffs on its electrical vehicles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement