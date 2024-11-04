Trending
Nov. 4, 2024 / 10:28 AM

Boeing's machinist union to vote on new contract

By Clyde Hughes
The Boeing logo hangs from the Boeing Building, international headquarters in Chicago on March 31, 2011. One of Boeing's key unions will be voting on a new contract on Monday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
The Boeing logo hangs from the Boeing Building, international headquarters in Chicago on March 31, 2011. One of Boeing's key unions will be voting on a new contract on Monday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Boeing's machinists' union members will vote on a new contract proposal on Monday that offers a 38% pay increase over the course of the contract but still does not include the pension change the union had demanded.

The pay increase is sharply better than the 25% the union turned down before going on strike nearly two months ago but just slightly improved from the 35% the 32,000-member union had turned down in its latest vote.

The strike, in its 53rd day, has crippled Boeing's union factories. Members will vote through 7 p.m. PST, with the tally to be announced at its Seattle Union Hall and website. Union members said if the agreement passes, members can return to work as early as the first shift on Wednesday.

The machinist's average pay, according to Boeing, would be $119,309 by the end of the offered contract. Many of the union workers in the Seattle area, where most of the airplanes are made, had complained about inflation and the rising cost of living in the area.

Related

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 leadership suggested this may be the best they can get out of bargaining.

"In every negotiation and strike, there is a point where we have extracted everything that we can in bargaining and by withholding our labor," the union said, according to CNBC. "We are at that point now and risk a regressive or lesser offer in the future."

The plant closures because of the strike have left hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed while Boeing has laid off 17,000 others. It has also delayed the debut of its 777X widebody airplane until 2026.

