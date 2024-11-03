Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder

A screenshot shows the Shroyer family in an update on the My Vineyard Church website. Photo courtesy of My Vineyard Church

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The wife of an American missionary murdered in Angola has been arrested in his killing, the couple's church has announced. Officials allege that Jackie Shroyer, 44, killed her husband Beau Shroyer, 44, in a "violent, criminal attack," Troy Easton, pastor of Detroit-based Lakes Area Vineyard Church said in a statement.

Easton added that Jackie Shroyer had been taken into custody.

"I'm so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news. What I can tell you is that the Shroyer children are well cared for," the statement said.

"This is unimaginable, and yet it is very real. As a community we must cry out to the Lord for his grace, mercy and comforting presence for the Shroyer children and family."

The statement told congregants to anticipate media attention and that the church was prepared to assist investigators as well as be sensitive to the needs of its members.

"Today we grieve and we ache for Jackie and the children and their families," Easton said during Sunday services. "We hurt for us."

The Shroyers moved to Angola three years ago to serve as long-term missionaries, with their five children, through the organization SIM.

The organization said it was "heartbroken" over Beau Shroyer's death and "shocked and devastated" to learn of his wife's involvement.

"SIM is grateful to Angolan law enforcement for their diligence in investigating this matter," the organization said.

"The SIM USA leadership team is working closely with the SIM team in Angola and with the Shroyers' home church, Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to care for the Shroyers' five children and everyone else affected by this tragedy."