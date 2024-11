1 of 2 | Some 100 homes were damaged throughout Oklahoma on Sunday following several tornadoes touching down in the state. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma City Fire Department/ Facebook

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Several tornadoes touched down across Oklahoma on Sunday, causing widespread destruction and sending nearly a dozen people to the hospital. At least seven tornadoes were reported in the state on Sunday, and the National Weather Service warned a few are possible for Monday around eastern Oklahoma. Advertisement

The NWS released preliminary data indictinating at least three of the tornadoes registered as EF3, meaning it was packing wind gusts between 136 and 165 mph.

Gov. Kevin Stitt detailed to reporters in a press conference that at least 100 homes were damaged and 30,000 were without power as of 1 p.m. local time.

He added that he declared an emergency declaration for six affected counties.

"We got more storms coming," he warned.

As of 8 p.m., there were 16,500 were still without power, according to poweroutage.us.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said 11 people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a tornado struck the city at about 1 a.m.

It said 39 structures were destroyed, 43 suffered major damage and another 54 suffered minor damage.

"We are very fortunate with this storm there are no fatalities reported at this point," Stitt said.