Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2024 / 4:49 PM

Nvidia to replace Intel on Dow Jones Industrial Average

By Mike Heuer
A screen at the NASDAQ shows news on Nvidia's upcoming earnings report in Times Square in New York City on February 21. Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A screen at the NASDAQ shows news on Nvidia's upcoming earnings report in Times Square in New York City on February 21. Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chipmaker Nvidia will replace Intel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday as the recent emergence of artificial intelligence continues driving Nvidia's value higher.

S&P Dow Jones made the announcement Friday.

Advertisement

Nvidia shares are up by 170% in 2024 and grew by 240% in 2023 as continued development of AI drives up demand for Nvidia chips, CNBC reported Friday.

Nvidia currently is valued at $3.3 trillion, making it the second-most valuable publicly traded company behind Apple, which is valued at $3.39 trillion.

Nvidia briefly overtook Apple to become the world's most valuable company in late October

Microsoft, Google, Meta and Amazon are among the large tech firms buying graphics processing units from Nvidia to build more computer clusters to drive their respective AI pursuits.

Nvidia's GPU chips power AI applications and enabled Nvidia's value to grow by $3.1 trillion over the past two years.

Demand for Nvidia products have caused the company to double its valuation each of the past five quarters and triple its during three of those quarters.

Nvidia recently announced its Blackwell chip, which the tech firms says will quadruple AI training performance compared to its current Hopper chip.

Advertisement

Nvidia officials anticipate demand for the Blackwell chips to exceed the supply in 2025 as major tech firms transition to the new chips.

Nvidia's shares price has grown by 740% since OpenAI launched its ChatGPT generative AI program in November 2022.

In another Industrial Average change, Sherwin Williams will replace Dow Inc., also on Friday.

In April, Amazon replaced Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy protection
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- TGI Fridays has filed for bankruptcy protection, the company confirmed in court documents.
Women's March organizers seek repeat of 2017's anti-Trump rally in Washington
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Women's March organizers seek repeat of 2017's anti-Trump rally in Washington
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Women's March movement, which turned out more than 1 million demonstrators in Washington, D.C., in 2017, is aiming to once again fill the capital's streets on Saturday, three days before the 2024 election.
Harris rallies in Atlanta, Trump appears in N.C. as campaigns enter final sprint
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harris rallies in Atlanta, Trump appears in N.C. as campaigns enter final sprint
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared at an afternoon rally in Atlanta Saturday and Republican opponent Donald Trump began the day in North Carolina as their neck-and-neck race entered its final stretch.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding record $325B in cash ahead of election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding record $325B in cash ahead of election
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Berkshire Hathaway now has a record $325.2 billion cash on hand, the holding company announced after filing third-quarter earnings Saturday.
South Carolina executes Richard Moore after governor declines clemency request
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Carolina executes Richard Moore after governor declines clemency request
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina Friday night carried out the execution of Richard Moore, despite pleas for clemency to the state's Republican governor.
U.S. Supreme Court allows thousands of Pennsylvanians to cast provisional ballots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows thousands of Pennsylvanians to cast provisional ballots
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Pennsylvania voters who submitted potentially defective mail-in ballots can cast provisional ballots on election day.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- At 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will fall back one hour as daylight saving time ends,
Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A jury on Friday found former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights after deliberating for three days in the federal trial.
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona's attorney general said Friday she has launched an investigation of violent rhetoric aimed by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at former Rep. Liz Cheney as a possible death threat.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement