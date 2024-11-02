Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2024 / 11:10 AM

Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

By Mike Heuer
A jury on Friday found former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Brett Hankison guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights following a two-federal trial in Louisville. Photo by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department
A jury on Friday found former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Brett Hankison guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights following a two-federal trial in Louisville. Photo by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A jury found former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights resulting in her death after deliberating for three days in the federal trial.

The jury rendered its verdict Friday evening at the U.S. District Court for Western Kentucky in Louisville.

Advertisement

Jurors initially could not reach a verdict, but the trial judge at 1 p.m. CDT Friday read the instructions for a hung jury, told them to try harder in their deliberations and said they had as much time as it would take.

The conviction is the first for any of the four Louisville police officers charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for violating Taylor's civil rights.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, addressed media on the courthouse steps following the verdict.

"The jurors took their time to really understand that Breonna deserved justice," Palmer told media. "Now, I just want people to keep saying Breonna Taylor's name."

Hankison has a sentencing hearing scheduled on March 12 and faces up to life in prison. He remains free until the sentencing.

Taylor, 26, was an emergency room technician and inside her apartment in southern Louisville when plainclothes officers conducting a narcotics investigation forcibly entered her apartment at 12:40 a.m. on March 13, 2020.

Advertisement

Three of the four officers returned fire after Walker fired one round from a handgun and shot Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Walker said he thought the officers were intruders.

The police officers said they announced themselves several times before they forcibly entered Taylor's apartment, but neighbors said they did not hear the officers announce they were the police.

Hankison was a 17-year-veteran of the Louisville Metro Police Department at the time of the raid and fired 10 rounds through a glass door and window into Taylor's apartment.

Three of the bullets passed through Taylor's apartment and entered an adjacent apartment containing a man, a pregnant woman and a 5-year-old were.

Taylor was shot and died from her wounds after the police officers opened fire.

None of the bullets Hankison fired struck Taylor, Walker or the people in the adjacent apartment.

The officers were serving a warrant related to a narcotics case, but neither Taylor nor Walker were subject to the search warrant.

The police searched the apartment and did not find any drugs.

Federal prosecutors charged Hankison with violating Taylor's civil rights and those of her three neighbors in the adjacent apartment.

The jury found Hankison innocent on the charge of violating Taylor's neighbors' civil rights.

Advertisement

An initial trial ended in a mistrial in 2023, and a state trial ended in Hankison's acquittal.

The second trial lasted for two weeks and included testimony from more than a dozen witnesses.

The other three police officers also are charged with violating Taylor's rights and await trial.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court allows thousands of Pennsylvanians to cast provisional ballots
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows thousands of Pennsylvanians to cast provisional ballots
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Pennsylvania voters who submitted potentially defective mail-in ballots can cast provisional ballots on election day.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- At 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will fall back one hour as daylight saving time ends,
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona's attorney general said Friday she has launched an investigation of violent rhetoric aimed by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at former Rep. Liz Cheney as a possible death threat.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Report: Public school book bans surge by 200%, affecting more than 10K titles
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Report: Public school book bans surge by 200%, affecting more than 10K titles
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 10,000 books were banned in public schools nationwide during the 2023-2024 school year, marking a "dramatic" 200% increase over the previous year, PEN America said Friday.
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Somaliland company that manufactures frankincense, an aromatic resin that the wise men gifted to Jesus in the Bible story of his birth, will see its products confiscated at U.S. ports under sanctions issued Friday.
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Wendy's Restaurants will close 140 underperforming outlets during the final months of 2024 while opening a similar number of new fast-food eateries in better locations, company officials say.
Trial starts for ex-Marine who choked to death homeless man on NYC subway
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trial starts for ex-Marine who choked to death homeless man on NYC subway
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Daniel Penny subway manslaughter trial began in New York City Friday. The ex-marine held the troubled, homeless Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold after Neely made verbal threats that scared subway passengers.
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans.
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward infrastructure repairs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement