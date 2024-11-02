At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most U.S. states

Clocks in most states will change at 2 a.m. Sunday. Photo by Annette/Pixabay

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- At 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will fall back one hour as daylight saving time ends. They will gain one hour on Sunday though there will be one less hour of daylight in the evening and daylight will come sooner. Advertisement

The time change is on the first Sunday in November with a return to standard time. Daylight saving time returns on March 9, 2025.

The shortest day of the year will fall on Dec. 21.

Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo territory, and Hawaii -- do not observe daylight saving time. Also, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa don't change their time.

There is a move to not change clocks.

Many states have passed measures to always stay on daylight saving time. But Congress needs to approve it.

A bill that would make daylight saving time permanent passed in the U.S. Senate in March 2022. The Sunshine Protection Act, however, stalled in the U.S. House,

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced the legislation in 2021.

The time change was signed by President Woodrow Wilson on March 8, 1918. But only seven months later, World War 1 to a close, and DST was repealed. It wasn't reintroduced until World War II.

There was no uniformity in time until Uniform Time Act of 1966 was implemented by the U.S. Department of Transportation, dividing the country into different time zones and setting the official start and end dates of DST in the country as March through November. Provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 outlined that daylight saving time would start on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November.