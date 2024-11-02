Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2024 / 10:25 AM

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most U.S. states

By Allen Cone
Clocks in most states will change at 2 a.m. Sunday. Photo by Annette/Pixabay
Clocks in most states will change at 2 a.m. Sunday. Photo by Annette/Pixabay

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- At 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will fall back one hour as daylight saving time ends.

They will gain one hour on Sunday though there will be one less hour of daylight in the evening and daylight will come sooner.

Advertisement

The time change is on the first Sunday in November with a return to standard time. Daylight saving time returns on March 9, 2025.

The shortest day of the year will fall on Dec. 21.

Related

Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo territory, and Hawaii -- do not observe daylight saving time. Also, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa don't change their time.

There is a move to not change clocks.

Many states have passed measures to always stay on daylight saving time. But Congress needs to approve it.

A bill that would make daylight saving time permanent passed in the U.S. Senate in March 2022. The Sunshine Protection Act, however, stalled in the U.S. House,

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced the legislation in 2021.

The time change was signed by President Woodrow Wilson on March 8, 1918. But only seven months later, World War 1 to a close, and DST was repealed. It wasn't reintroduced until World War II.

Advertisement

There was no uniformity in time until Uniform Time Act of 1966 was implemented by the U.S. Department of Transportation, dividing the country into different time zones and setting the official start and end dates of DST in the country as March through November. Provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 outlined that daylight saving time would start on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November.

Latest Headlines

Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona's attorney general said Friday she has launched an investigation of violent rhetoric aimed by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at former Rep. Liz Cheney as a possible death threat.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Report: Public school book bans surge by 200%, affecting more than 10K titles
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Report: Public school book bans surge by 200%, affecting more than 10K titles
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 10,000 books were banned in public schools nationwide during the 2023-2024 school year, marking a "dramatic" 200% increase over the previous year, PEN America said Friday.
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Somaliland company that manufactures frankincense, an aromatic resin that the wise men gifted to Jesus in the Bible story of his birth, will see its products confiscated at U.S. ports under sanctions issued Friday.
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Wendy's Restaurants will close 140 underperforming outlets during the final months of 2024 while opening a similar number of new fast-food eateries in better locations, company officials say.
Trial starts for ex-Marine who choked to death homeless man on NYC subway
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trial starts for ex-Marine who choked to death homeless man on NYC subway
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Daniel Penny subway manslaughter trial began in New York City Friday. The ex-marine held the troubled, homeless Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold after Neely made verbal threats that scared subway passengers.
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans.
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward infrastructure repairs.
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said on Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Nov. 5.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement