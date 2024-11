1 of 3 | Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday. The non-partisan position is described by the White House as the country's "premier program for leadership and public service." Advertisement

Successful applicants will spend the one-year paid position working in the White House for top-ranking government employees including Cabinet secretaries.

The President's Commission on White House Fellowship counts approximately 900 successful alumni since the program was first founded in 1964.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, and U.S. Ambassador to Panama Mari Carmen Aponte are all graduates of the program.

The program begins next August and runs for a full year.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and have completed at least an undergraduate degree.

Federal Government employees are not eligible to apply, with an exception for active duty military members.

"This uniquely non-partisan program has a distinguished legacy that reaches back more than half a century, and we hope that Americans with a passion for leadership and public service will take a look at the website, examine the criteria, and consider applying - or urge others to consider applying," President's Commission on White House Fellowships Director Rose Vela said in the statement.