Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 3:16 AM

Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers vote set for Monday

By Darryl Coote
Striking Boeing machinists are set to vote Monday on a new contract, taking a step toward ending the weekslong workstopage. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Striking Boeing machinists are set to vote Monday on a new contract, taking a step toward ending the weekslong workstopage. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The union representing tens of thousands of striking Boeing machinists has endorsed the U.S. aerospace company's latest contract proposal.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced it was endorsing the most recent contract proposal from Boeing in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

A vote on the proposal has been scheduled for Monday, the union said.

"It is time for our members to lock in these gains and confidently declare victory. We believe asking members to stay on strike longer wouldn't be right, as we have achieved so much success," the union said.

Related

Approximately 33,000 Boeing union members walked off the job and onto picket lines on Sept. 13 after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

The work stoppage has seen hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed, Boeing laying off 17,000 workers and the delay of its 777X widebody plane introduction until 2026.

Key aspects of the proposal endorsed on Thursday include a 38% wage increase spread over four years, an incentive pay plan with a guaranteed minimum annual payout of 4%, an increased company 401(K) match and a one-time ratification bonus of $12,000.

Advertisement

"In every negotiation and strike, there is a point where we have extracted everything that we can in bargaining and by withholding our labor," the union said. "We are at that point now and risk a regressive or lesser offer in the future."

Boeing told UPI in an emailed statement that the average annual machinist pay at the end of the four-year contract will be $119,309, an increase of about $43,700 from the previous contract's average of $75,608.

This is not the first time the union and Boeing have come to an agreement amid the strike.

On Oct. 24, 64% of union members voted against a tentative deal with Boeing that included a 35% pay hike over four years and a $7,000 signing bonus.

Voting on Monday has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight designated locations. Union members will be presented with one ballot each to either accept or reject the bargaining agreement.

If accepted, union members can return to work as early as the first shift Wednesday, the union said.

Latest Headlines

Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Chicago have charged a suspect accused of shooting a Jewish man walking to a synagogue in the city then engaging law enforcement in a firefight over the weekend with federal hate and terrorism charges.
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Georgia secretary of state said Thursday that a post spreading on social media claiming "illegal Haitians" are being flown into the United States to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is false.
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York, officials announced.
U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday announced import bans on products produced by Hong Kong-based Esquel Group as well as a handful of related firms on allegations of using forced Uyghur labor.
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Military officials on Thursday announced charges have been filed against an Army specialist for the death of a fellow soldier whose body was found in a dumpster last week on a Missouri base.
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At least 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers have been recalled because the products' metal straw is a laceration hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- More than a dozen small communities in 14 states will receive $12 million to improve local air service, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Cyber criminals are stealing cookies from people's computers to access their email accounts, the FBI Atlanta Division warned on Thursday.
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Results of a new Gallup poll show that 54% of registered voters have already cast their ballots, and that enthusiasm is high among both parties, but especially strong among Democrats.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement