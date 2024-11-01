Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 12:42 PM / Updated at 1:19 PM

South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of Richard Moore, paving the way for his execution in South Carolina Friday evening. File Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of Richard Moore, paving the way for his execution in South Carolina Friday evening. File Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Carolina is set to execute Richard Moore on Friday evening after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal.

Lawyers for Moore have also written to Gov. Henry McMaster asking for clemency.

Advertisement

The judge and two jurors from Moore's original trial are among those who have signed a petition calling for McMaster to commute his sentence to life in prison.

"The trial judge who ultimately imposed the death sentence after the jury made their decision that the death penalty was appropriate," Moore's lawyer Lindsey Vann said in an interview with WYFF TV in Greenville, S.C.

Related

"He has spent years reflecting on this case. and he has discovered that Richard's case is unique among all death penalty cases in South Carolina. And as a result of those years of reflection and thinking on this case, he has asked the governor to commute Richard's sentence."

McMaster, a Republican, is expected to wait until the last minute before announcing his decision.

Moore is set to be executed at the Broad River Correctional Institution Columbia for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery in Spartanburg S.C.

Advertisement

If the sentence is carried out, Moore would become the second inmate executed in South Carolina in 13 years.

The state executed Freddie Owens in September, the first death sentence carried out in South Carolina in over a decade.

South Carolina paused executions in 2011 when they could not get the lethal injection drugs required.

Moore was originally scheduled to be executed in 2022, choosing death by firing squad rather than the electric chair.

His lawyers and supporters have argued his case does not meet the requirements for capital murder.

Prosecutors contend Moore showed no remorse, leaving the scene of the robbery with $1,400 in cash and failing to call for help.

"There's no question in my mind that this wouldn't have been a death penalty case in most counties. There might've been some other solicitors that would've T'd it up and tried it that way but wouldn't have been successful," former South Carolina Department of Corrections Director John Ozmint told the Greenville News in an interview.

Ozmint has signed the petition asking for clemency, adding Moore has changed for the better during his decades in prison.

"I hope that Governor McMaster will give Richard the rest of his life to continue to pour into the lives of others."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away.
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nonfarm payroll increased by a meager 12,000 in October, well off what was forecasted by Wall Street but the numbers come with some important caveats, the Labor Department said in its report on Friday.
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two shootings that happened during Halloween gatherings in Orlando and Washington left a total of three people dead.
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump sued CBS News on Thursday in federal court charging it deceptively edited an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to show her in a more positive light in the presidential campaign.
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The union representing tens of thousands of striking Boeing machinists has endorsed the U.S. aerospace company's latest contract proposal.
Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Chicago have charged a suspect accused of shooting a Jewish man walking to a synagogue in the city then engaging law enforcement in a firefight over the weekend with federal hate and terrorism charges.
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Georgia secretary of state said Thursday that a post spreading on social media claiming "illegal Haitians" are being flown into the United States to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is false.
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York, officials announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement