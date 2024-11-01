Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 5:08 PM

U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor

By Don Jacobson
Products containing frankincense made by the Somali company Asli Maydi will be seized by customs agents at U.S. ports of entry under an order issued Friday. The company is accused of using forced labor. File Photo by snotch/Wikimedia Commons
Products containing frankincense made by the Somali company Asli Maydi will be seized by customs agents at U.S. ports of entry under an order issued Friday. The company is accused of using forced labor. File Photo by snotch/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Somaliland company that manufactures frankincense, an aromatic resin that the wise men gifted to Jesus in the Bible story of his birth, will see its products confiscated at U.S. ports under sanctions issued Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will now detain frankincense and frankincense-based products sourced from Asli Maydi, a company based in the self-declared nation of Somaliland, due to suspected use of forced labor, officials announced.

Advertisement

Frankincense, one of world's oldest commodities that is distilled from the resin of African Boswellia trees, is commonly used in essential oils for fragrance and skincare.

The CBP said it has collected evidence that Asli Maydi has engaged in "deception, physical violence, abusive working conditions, intimidation and threats and withholding of wages."

Related

"Trading in goods made with forced labor is in direct opposition to American values," said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller. "When goods are manufactured at the cost of someone's health, safety, or freedom, we all lose.

"CBP will continue to pursue aggressive enforcement actions to hold unscrupulous businesses, importers, and manufacturers around the world accountable."

Advertisement

Under U.S. law, the importation of goods produced in foreign countries by convict, forced, indentured or child labor is prohibited. Such goods are liable for seizure and forfeiture at ports of entry.

A two-year investigation conducted by the nonprofit news website The Fuller Project and The Guardian published last year reported that a dozen women working for Asli Maydi claimed the company "routinely underpays its workers, requires them to work in harsh conditions that are linked to health problems" and is led by a "politically powerful man whom multiple women have accused of sexual harassment and assault."

Asli Maydi's owner, Barkhad Hassan, denied all the allegations against him, but the investigation led to a decision by the Utah-based essential oils marketer doTERRA in August to terminate its frankincense contract with the Somali supplier.

The company said its independent investigation of Asli Maydi determined that in certain cases it "did not pay harvesters and sorters in a fair and on-time manner" and that some Asli Maydi facilities "did not have adequate access to clean water and sanitation."

Advertisement

The company said it could not confirm the sexual harassment claims against Hassan, but added that it treats "any allegation of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness."

DoTERRA also reported that in retaliation for its contract being terminated, Asli Maydi "overtook" a healthcare facility the U.S. company owns and operates in Somaliland, forcing all of its patients and staff to "immediately evacuate the premises."

"DoTERRA is actively supporting legal action to manage the transfer of the hospital to Somaliland's Ministry of Health Development," the company said.

Latest Headlines

Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona's attorney general said Friday she has launched an investigation of violent rhetoric aimed by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at former Rep. Liz Cheney as a possible death threat.
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Wendy's Restaurants will close 140 underperforming outlets during the final months of 2024 while opening a similar number of new outlets in better locations, company officials say.
Trial starts for ex-Marine who choked to death homeless man on NYC subway
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trial starts for ex-Marine who choked to death homeless man on NYC subway
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Daniel Penny subway manslaughter trial began in New York City Friday. The ex-marine held the troubled, homeless Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold after Neely made verbal threats that scared subway passengers.
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans.
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward infrastructure repairs.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said on Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Nov. 5.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away.
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of a South Carolina man, paving the way for his execution in that state Friday evening.
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement