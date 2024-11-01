Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 12:18 AM

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'

By Mark Moran
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a public hearing to discuss its findings of a year-long investigation in Washington, D.C., in 2022. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a public hearing to discuss its findings of a year-long investigation in Washington, D.C., in 2022. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Georgia secretary of state said Thursday that a post spreading on social media claiming "illegal Haitians" are being flown into the United States to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in his state is false.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the claim, circulating in a video on social media, is "obviously fake," and probably a product of foreign interference "attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the election."

"Earlier today, our office became aware of a video purporting to show a Haitian immigrant with multiple Georgia ID's claiming to have voted multiple times," Raffensperger said in a statement on Thursday.

Raffensperger said the post is "likely a production of Russian troll farms."

"As Americans we can't let our enemies use lies to divide us and undermine faith in our institutions -- or each other," Raffensperger said.

Amy Kremer, a member of the Republican National Committee, tried to breathe life into the questionable claim by spreading it on X while asking "How did they get multiple IDs?" and saying it "is illegal & not okay."

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in the Georgia secretary of state's office, criticized Kremer on social media for sharing the video.

"No responsible person would retweet this ridiculously obvious lie and disinformation. Those doing so are acting to further the efforts of America's enemies and undermine the security of our nation. The judgment of those sharing this should be questioned in all things," Sterling said on X.

Raffensperger also asked X's owner, Elon Musk, to take the video down.

