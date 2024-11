The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans. Yearly contribution limits for 401(k) plans increased to $23,000 from $22,500 last year, the IRS confirmed in a release. Advertisement

Catch-up contributions made by those age 50 and older to IRA plans remain the same at $1,000.

Individuals can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA if they meet certain required conditions.

The amount one person can contribute to their Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees or SIMPLE, increased to $16,000, up from $15,500 last year. Catch-up contribution limits for SIMPLE plan contributions remain unchanged at $3,500 for those people age 50 or older.

Phase-out ranges for IRA deductibility in 2025 have also been increased to between $123,000 and $143,000, up from between $116,000 and $136,000 last year.

Friday's announcement by the IRS comes a little over three weeks after the Social Security Administration announced recipients will get a 2.5% benefits increase next year.

Earlier this week, the Commerce Department confirmed the Federal Reserve's key inflation rate, the personal consumption expenditures price index, increased in line with expectations in September.