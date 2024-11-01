3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two shootings that happened during Halloween gatherings in Orlando and Washington left a total of three people dead.

Orlando police reported that two people died and six more were injured in an overnight shooting early Friday downtown where more than 50,000 people gathered for a Halloween celebration.

Authorities said they took a 17-year-old into custody in connection with the shooting. They said the suspect had a previous arrest record.

"He pretty much walked into downtown, walked into the street, and did what he did," Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith accused the suspect of doing on Thursday morning, according to WRBW-TV.

Police did not identify those who died but said that one male and one female remained in critical but stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center after the shooting. Four other females were listed in stable condition there. The ages of the victims ranged from 19 to 39.

Various public videos showed throngs of people running in various directions at the time of the shooting.

In Vancouver, Wash., one person died and two people were injured inside the Vancouver Mall on Thursday night. Police said they responded to a shooting call at the mall about 7:30 p.m. PDT.

"Witnesses reported that a person in the food court area shot another individual and fired other rounds that struck two other individuals," Vancouver police said, according to KOIN-TV. Authorities said one person was dead at the scene while the two others were treated for their injuries.

The mall was hosting a family Halloween event at the time of the shooting.

"The center's security team, local EMS personnel and the Vancouver Police Department provided an immediate response," said Tracy Peters, the mall general manager said, according to KGW-TV.

"We are united with the community as we express our deepest concern for the victims, and we are very grateful for the quick action taken by security and local law enforcement."

The suspect in the Washington shooting remained at large Friday, authorities said. None of the victims has been publicly identified.