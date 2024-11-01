Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 9:28 AM / Updated at 9:39 AM

3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two shootings that happened during Halloween gatherings in Orlando and Washington left a total of three people dead.

Orlando police reported that two people died and six more were injured in an overnight shooting early Friday downtown where more than 50,000 people gathered for a Halloween celebration.

Advertisement

Authorities said they took a 17-year-old into custody in connection with the shooting. They said the suspect had a previous arrest record.

"He pretty much walked into downtown, walked into the street, and did what he did," Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith accused the suspect of doing on Thursday morning, according to WRBW-TV.

Related

Police did not identify those who died but said that one male and one female remained in critical but stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center after the shooting. Four other females were listed in stable condition there. The ages of the victims ranged from 19 to 39.

Various public videos showed throngs of people running in various directions at the time of the shooting.

In Vancouver, Wash., one person died and two people were injured inside the Vancouver Mall on Thursday night. Police said they responded to a shooting call at the mall about 7:30 p.m. PDT.

Advertisement

"Witnesses reported that a person in the food court area shot another individual and fired other rounds that struck two other individuals," Vancouver police said, according to KOIN-TV. Authorities said one person was dead at the scene while the two others were treated for their injuries.

The mall was hosting a family Halloween event at the time of the shooting.

"The center's security team, local EMS personnel and the Vancouver Police Department provided an immediate response," said Tracy Peters, the mall general manager said, according to KGW-TV.

"We are united with the community as we express our deepest concern for the victims, and we are very grateful for the quick action taken by security and local law enforcement."

The suspect in the Washington shooting remained at large Friday, authorities said. None of the victims has been publicly identified.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump sued CBS News on Thursday in federal court charging it deceptively edited an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to show her in a more positive light in the presidential campaign.
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The union representing tens of thousands of striking Boeing machinists has endorsed the U.S. aerospace company's latest contract proposal.
Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Chicago have charged a suspect accused of shooting a Jewish man walking to a synagogue in the city then engaging law enforcement in a firefight over the weekend with federal hate and terrorism charges.
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Georgia secretary of state said Thursday that a post spreading on social media claiming "illegal Haitians" are being flown into the United States to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is false.
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York, officials announced.
U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday announced import bans on products produced by Hong Kong-based Esquel Group as well as a handful of related firms on allegations of using forced Uyghur labor.
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Military officials on Thursday announced charges have been filed against an Army specialist for the death of a fellow soldier whose body was found in a dumpster last week on a Missouri base.
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At least 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers have been recalled because the products' metal straw is a laceration hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- More than a dozen small communities in 14 states will receive $12 million to improve local air service, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Cyber criminals are stealing cookies from people's computers to access their email accounts, the FBI Atlanta Division warned on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement