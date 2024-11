Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials. Photo courtesy Cincinnati Fire and EMS

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire, which began at a playground in a nearby park, damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials.

"Sawyer Point Park playground was heavily involved in fire and the fire actually transmitted to the bridge structure of the I-471 bridge," said Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler. "The fire that was on the bridge was pretty complex and did some damage to the structural steel of the bridge."

The bridge and I-471 on both sides of the Ohio River were closed at roughly 3:30 a.m. EDT. Campbell County dispatchers also said police blocked traffic on both sides of I-275 in northern Kentucky to prevent traffic from entering 1-471.

Traffic on the Ohio River waterway is still moving.

In an I-471 update Cincinnati Fire and EMS said on X that the fire was "under control" and we are working with Ohio Department of Transportation in Cincinnati on "next steps."

Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is also known locally as the Big Mac Bridge. An estimated 97,600 vehicles cross it daily.