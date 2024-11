Republican nominee and former President Donald J. Trump speaks at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump sued CBS News on Thursday in federal court charging it deceptively edited a 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to show her in a more positive light in the presidential campaign. The $10 billion lawsuit said the interview with Trump's Democratic presidential opponent was "partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive and substantial news distortion." Advertisement

The lawsuit added: "To paper over Kamala's 'word salad' weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news."

Trump's lawsuit calls for CBS News to "publicly release the full, unedited transcript of the [interview]."

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas in the Amarillo Division, which would likely be assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee who has already penned controversial rulings in favor of the former president.

CBS News pushed back in a statement, saying that Trump's claims about the Harris interview are not true.

Advertisement

"The [Harris] interview was not doctored; and 60 Minutes did not hide any part of the vice president's answer to the question at issue," CBS News spokesperson said. "60 Minutes fairly presented the interview to inform the viewing audience and not to mislead it.

"The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit and we will vigorously defend against it."