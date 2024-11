Former President Donald Trump, debates Vice President Kamala Harris at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They will both hold rallies in Milwaukee on Friday. File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away. Trump will hold his rally at the Fiserv Forum, where the Republicans held their national convention this summer. The campaign said the doors will open at 4 p.m. CDT with the event starting at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Harris will hold a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in the suburb of West Allis from 6-10 p.m. The rally will include entertainers MC Lyte, the Isley Brothers, and Cardi B.

Wisconsin is seen as one of the three "must-win" Midwest battleground states in the upcoming election. Trump won Wisconsin -- along with Michigan and Pennsylvania -- in 2016 leading him to the presidency. President Joe Biden, however, won the states by narrow margins in 2020.

Trump will spend time earlier Friday in the Michigan cities of Portage and Warren, before arriving in Milwaukee. Harris, in the meantime, will make stops in Janesville and Appleton, Wis.

While both presidential candidates are honing in on Wisconsin on Friday, their running mates are fanning out to other battleground states. Harris's vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Michigan while Trump's running mate J.D. Vance will rally voters in North Carolina.