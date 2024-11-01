Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 2:32 PM

Liz Cheney compares Trump to 'dictator' after violent rhetoric aimed at her

By Don Jacobson
Former Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday responded to violent rhetoric aimed at her by former President Donald Trump, saying, “This is how dictators destroy free nations." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 4 | Former Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday responded to violent rhetoric aimed at her by former President Donald Trump, saying, “This is how dictators destroy free nations." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday responded forcefully to violent comments made by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggesting she have "nine barrels shooting at her face."

The former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming, arguably Trump's biggest critic within the GOP, has endorsed his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in Tuesday's election while calling the former president "dangerous."

Advertisement

Cheney has been a vocal critic of Trump since the 2020 presidential election. She lost her leadership role in the House after voting to impeach him several months after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney served as a vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Capitol riot. She lost her House seat in the 2022 primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

Related

Trump has attacked her repeatedly during this year's campaign, including last week during an appearance in Novi, Mich., while trying to court votes from the state's large Muslim-American minority. There he called her "a Muslim-hating warmonger" while linking her to the 2002 invasion of Iraq launched by her father, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, and President George W. Bush.

Advertisement

He doubled down on his insults and criticisms of Cheney Thursday during an interview with right-wing media commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Ariz., in which he began by denouncing Dick Cheney's stated intention to join his daughter in voting for Harris.

"I don't blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb," Trump said.

"She's a radical war hawk," Trump said. "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK. Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh, gee, we'll, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."

Those comments brought a strong reaction from both Democrats and some Republicans, who likened them to a death threat by firing squad, while Cheney herself said they evoked the behavior of dictators.

"This is how dictators destroy free nations," she said Friday in a post on the social platform X. "They threaten those who speak against them with death."

Advertisement

"We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant," she added.

The Trump campaign defended the remarks, criticizing opponents for taking them "out of context."

"President Trump is 100% correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves," Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement issued to media outlets. "This is the continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt to interfere on behalf of Kamala Harris."

But Harris campaign adviser Ian Sams highlighted the rhetoric during an appearance on MSNBC Friday, saying, "Trump is talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad. Vice President Harris is talking about sending one to her Cabinet."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin urged Republican members of Congress to denounce her ex-boss' "unpresidential" and "reckless" attacks.

"It's unconscionable," she said on CNN. "I don't know how Republican leaders, many of whom served with Liz Cheney and at one point considered her a colleague and friend, cannot denounce this. It's dangerous; it's escalatory."

House committee holds final hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final public hearing to discuss the findings of an 18-month investigation on December 19, 2022. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward infrastructure repairs.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said on Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Nov. 5.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away.
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of a South Carolina man, paving the way for his execution in that state Friday evening.
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nonfarm payroll increased by a meager 12,000 in October, well off what was forecasted by Wall Street but the numbers come with some important caveats, the Labor Department said in its report on Friday.
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two shootings that happened during Halloween gatherings in Orlando and Washington left a total of three people dead.
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump sued CBS News on Thursday in federal court charging it deceptively edited an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to show her in a more positive light in the presidential campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement