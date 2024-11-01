Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election

By Clyde Hughes
On Friday, the Justice Department said the Civil Rights Division will coordinate an effort to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
On Friday, the Justice Department said the Civil Rights Division will coordinate an effort to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said on Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Nov. 5.

The department said it regularly sends staff out to make sure federal election law and civil rights laws are being adhered to.

Advertisement

Texas will have the most counties being monitored with eight. That includes Democratic-leaning Harris County, one of the nation's largest that has been the target of Republican state officials during elections.

In battleground states, the Justice Department said federal monitors will be on hand in Maricopa County, Ariz.; Fulton County, Ga.; Clark County, Nev.; Mecklenburg County, N.C.; and Philadelphia County, Pa.

In Michigan, the cities of Detroit and Ann Arbor will be monitored along with the city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

To see a full list of cities and counties that will have federal monitors can be found here.

The Justice Department said the Civil Rights Division will coordinate the effort.

The division will be and stay in contact with local state and local officials to enforce federal laws like the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act and the Civil Rights Act.

Advertisement

The division's Disability Rights Section also will respond to any questions regarding accessibility to the ballot for people with disabilities.

Read More

Latest Headlines

IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans.
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward infrastructure repairs.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Liz Cheney compares Trump to 'dictator' after violent rhetoric aimed at her
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Liz Cheney compares Trump to 'dictator' after violent rhetoric aimed at her
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday responded forcefully to violent comments made by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggesting she have "nine barrels shooting at her face."
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away.
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of a South Carolina man, paving the way for his execution in that state Friday evening.
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nonfarm payroll increased by a meager 12,000 in October, well off what was forecasted by Wall Street but the numbers come with some important caveats, the Labor Department said in its report on Friday.
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two shootings that happened during Halloween gatherings in Orlando and Washington left a total of three people dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement