Nov. 1, 2024 / 2:01 AM

Suspect charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man in Chicago

By Darryl Coote
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling (L) announces federal hate and terrorism charges against Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chicago Police Deputy Director news Affairs and Communications Tom Ahern/X
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling (L) announces federal hate and terrorism charges against Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chicago Police Deputy Director news Affairs and Communications Tom Ahern/X

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Chicago have charged a suspect accused of shooting a Jewish man walking to a synagogue in the city, then engaging law enforcement in a firefight over the weekend, with federal hate and terrorism charges, alleging he planned the attack and was targeting those of the Jewish faith.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, was in the hospital Thursday as Chicago authorities announced the new and rare charges against him.

He was already facing numerous charges, including six counts of first-degree attempted murder, in connection with the Saturday morning shooting, when police said he opened fire and wounded a 39-year-old Jewish man walking to a synagogue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said Abdallahi then shot at law enforcement and paramedics "multiple times from various locations" and was taken into custody after he was wounded in law enforcement return fire.

His victim, who has not be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters during a press conference that a search of Abdallahi's smartphone conducted since his arrest produced evidence that showed he had "planned this shooting and specifically targeted people of Jewish faith."

Details of what was found on the phone was not shared with the press, but authorities said it supported both the federal hate crime charge and the rare terrorism charge levelled against the suspect.

"We were able to determine that this individual plotted on this particular community, sought out this particular community, sought out this particular faith, that the efforts to engage in this crime were not spur-of-the-moment, they were not simply to rattle at the time, but to inflict terror," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said, noting that the terrorism charge underscores the gravity of the alleged crimes.

The shooting has sent fear through Chicago's Jewish community. Mayor Brandon Johnson came under criticism from Debra Silverstein, alderman for the 50th Ward, for not originally identifying the victim in his initial statement to the crime as "a Jewish man, wearing traditional Jewish garb, walking to a Jewish place of worship on the Jewish day of rest."

With Silverstein the stage with him, Johnson explained that he is working to ensure the safety of the Jewish people of the city.

"Our words are not as powerful as my actions," he said. "And our actions are clear: Charges have been brought, the full force of government is in display and the Jewish community can be assured we're using every aspect of the government to ensure they are safe."

Abdallahi was scheduled for his initial court appearance on Tuesday, but was unable to attend due to his injuries. He is set to go before the court on Nov. 7, if he is able.

During the press conference, Johnson said that antisemitism has no place in his city and that the crime Abdallahi is accused of was motivated not only by hate but hatred specifically of the Jewish community.

"It's not only hideous, it is wicked and as a leader of this city, as a husband, as a father, it grieves me and it breaks my heart knowing that our Jewish community doesn't feel safe in our beloved city," he said. "This is not just an attack against our beloved community of Jewish people, it was an attack against us as a city."

The Anti-Defamation League Midwest issued a statement on Thursday thanking the Chicago Police Department.

"We must all turn our attention to supporting the victim and the West Rogers Park Jewish community as they recover from this heinous act," the Jewish organization said in a statement.

"We need a whole society approach to stop the rise in the antisemitism in Chicago, in Illinois and across the country."

