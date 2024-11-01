Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 2:43 PM

HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs

By Doug Cunningham
Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team members conduct operations in Asheville, N.C., this past month. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to the area to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward immediate infrastructure repairs as HUD seeks more funding for long-term recovery. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI
1 of 3 | Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team members conduct operations in Asheville, N.C., this past month. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to the area to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward immediate infrastructure repairs as HUD seeks more funding for long-term recovery. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, N.C., to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward immediate infrastructure repairs as HUD seeks more funding for long-term recovery.

"Today's award will provide immediate assistance to the City of Asheville from the devastation of Hurricane Helene," said HUD Agency Head Adrianne Todman in a statement.

Advertisement

She added that it's important that HUD gets additional funding Asheville will need for longterm recovery and said HUD looks forward to working with Asheville leadership as they work to address the city's urgent and longterm needs.

"The impact of the storm on Asheville will be felt for years, and we remain committed to partnering with the city for as long as it takes to help rebuild and recover," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Marion McFadden for Community Planning and Development said in a statement. "HUD will continue to do everything we can to make sure that everyone has access to safe and stable housing in disaster impacted areas."

Related

Asheville was hit hard by Helene with widespread damage and nine people killed.

Advertisement

Four people remain unaccounted for, but the Asheville Fire Department confirmed to People that one is presumed dead.

An Asheville Fire Department spokesperson told People, "The investigation and search efforts continue for the others still listed as missing."

The statewide North Carolina Helene death toll is 101, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The incredibly heavy damage is evident across North Carolina, from homes and cars to bridges, water systems, roads and downed trees. The economic damage has heavily impacted the state's tourism industry.

The N.C. state budget office estimates the massive recovery effort will take $53 billion. The state transportation department says roads were damaged in more than 7,000 locations, including 654 bridges.

Latest Headlines

IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
IRS releases 2025 contribution limits
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced the 2025 contribution limits for 401(k) and Individual Retirement Arrangement plans.
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Love public service? White House fellowship application period opens
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 White House Fellows Program, the federal government announced Friday.
Liz Cheney compares Trump to 'dictator' after violent rhetoric aimed at her
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Liz Cheney compares Trump to 'dictator' after violent rhetoric aimed at her
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Liz Cheney on Friday responded forcefully to violent comments made by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggesting she have "nine barrels shooting at her face."
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal officials to monitor 86 voting jurisdictions during next week's general election
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said on Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states -- including all seven battleground states -- during the general election on Nov. 5.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to hold dueling rallies in Wisconsin
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be just miles away from each other in dueling rallies in Milwaukee on Friday with the presidential election now just days away.
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of a South Carolina man, paving the way for his execution in that state Friday evening.
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fire damage shut the Daniel Carter Bridge along with I-471 in both directions over the Ohio River at Cincinnati Friday. The fire damaged the bridge's structural steel, according to city fire officials.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
October jobs report: U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by just 12,000 amid Boeing strike, hurricanes
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nonfarm payroll increased by a meager 12,000 in October, well off what was forecasted by Wall Street but the numbers come with some important caveats, the Labor Department said in its report on Friday.
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 die in Halloween night shootings Orlando, Fla., Vancouver, Wash.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two shootings that happened during Halloween gatherings in Orlando and Washington left a total of three people dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement