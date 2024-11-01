HUD says $1.7M will help Asheville, N.C., with immediate hurricane recovery needs

1 of 3 | Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team members conduct operations in Asheville, N.C., this past month. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday said $1.7 million is going to the area to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward immediate infrastructure repairs as HUD seeks more funding for long-term recovery. Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday said $1.7 million is going to Asheville, N.C., to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery. The money will go toward immediate infrastructure repairs as HUD seeks more funding for long-term recovery. "Today's award will provide immediate assistance to the City of Asheville from the devastation of Hurricane Helene," said HUD Agency Head Adrianne Todman in a statement. Advertisement

She added that it's important that HUD gets additional funding Asheville will need for longterm recovery and said HUD looks forward to working with Asheville leadership as they work to address the city's urgent and longterm needs.

"The impact of the storm on Asheville will be felt for years, and we remain committed to partnering with the city for as long as it takes to help rebuild and recover," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Marion McFadden for Community Planning and Development said in a statement. "HUD will continue to do everything we can to make sure that everyone has access to safe and stable housing in disaster impacted areas."

Asheville was hit hard by Helene with widespread damage and nine people killed.

Four people remain unaccounted for, but the Asheville Fire Department confirmed to People that one is presumed dead.

An Asheville Fire Department spokesperson told People, "The investigation and search efforts continue for the others still listed as missing."

The statewide North Carolina Helene death toll is 101, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The incredibly heavy damage is evident across North Carolina, from homes and cars to bridges, water systems, roads and downed trees. The economic damage has heavily impacted the state's tourism industry.

The N.C. state budget office estimates the massive recovery effort will take $53 billion. The state transportation department says roads were damaged in more than 7,000 locations, including 654 bridges.