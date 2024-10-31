Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 11:33 PM

Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York

By Mark Moran
Kenneth Chesebro is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Chesebro has been suspended by a New York court. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Kenneth Chesebro is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Chesebro has been suspended by a New York court. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York, officials announced Thursday.

The court ruled that Chesebro's felony conviction in his criminal indictment in Fulton County, Ga., over his efforts to overturn Trump's election loss there "categorically meets the definition of a serious crime in this state" and warranted the decision to bar him from practicing law in New York.

Advertisement

Chesebro helped come up with a strategy to create false pro-Trump slates of electors in Georgia and other states he lost to Joe Biden, the indictment alleged.

Chesebro's lawyer said it was not correct to characterize his client as the architect of the scheme to overrun democracy.

Related

Chesebro, along with Trump and 17 other co-defendants, was indicted in Fulton County in August 2023 for his efforts to overturn Trump's defeat in Georgia to Biden.

Chesebro was indicted on seven counts, and made a plea deal with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in October last year to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents and agreed to testify in the case.

Advertisement

Trump has pleaded not guilty.

The New York court ruling on Thursday said Chesebro's suspension was "effective immediately and until further order" of the court.

"Ken Chesebro having his law license suspended should serve as a stark warning of what will happen if lawyers violate their oaths as officers of the court to knowingly lie to subvert democracy," said Michael Teter, executive director of the legal watchdog group The 65 Project.

Latest Headlines

U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday announced import bans on products produced by Hong Kong-based Esquel Group as well as a handful of related firms on allegations of using forced Uyghur labor.
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Military officials on Thursday announced charges have been filed against an Army specialist for the death of a fellow soldier whose body was found in a dumpster last week on a Missouri base.
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At least 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers have been recalled because the products' metal straw is a laceration hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- More than a dozen small communities in 14 states will receive $12 million to improve local air service, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Cyber criminals are stealing cookies from people's computers to access their email accounts, the FBI Atlanta Division warned on Thursday.
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Results of a new Gallup poll show that 54% of registered voters have already cast their ballots, and that enthusiasm is high among both parties, but especially strong among Democrats.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
Harris says Trump's recent comments on women offensive to all
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Harris says Trump's recent comments on women offensive to all
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told reporters in Wisconsin on Thursday that Donald Trump's remark that he will protect women -- whether they "like it or not" -- is offensive to everyone.
After Dodgers' World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
After Dodgers' World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire.
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Montana authorities said late Wednesday they have taken a suspect into custody accused of killing a camper in a brutal attack that was initially called a bear attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement