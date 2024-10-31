Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York, officials announced Thursday.
The court ruled that Chesebro's felony conviction in his criminal indictment in Fulton County, Ga., over his efforts to overturn Trump's election loss there "categorically meets the definition of a serious crime in this state" and warranted the decision to bar him from practicing law in New York.