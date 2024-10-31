Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 7:06 PM

Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day

By Mark Moran
Canvassers process mail-in election ballots at a sorting facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland in 2020. 2024 will be only the second election when more voters will have cast ballots on Election Day than before it. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Canvassers process mail-in election ballots at a sorting facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland in 2020. 2024 will be only the second election when more voters will have cast ballots on Election Day than before it. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Results of a new Gallup poll show that 54% of registered voters have already cast their ballots, and that enthusiasm is high among both parties, but especially strong among Democrats.

While more than half have cast ballots ahead of the official November 5th Election Day, the number is down from 64% in 2020. That holds true for registered voters in both parties.

Advertisement

The 2024 election stands to be the second in which more ballots are cast before Election Day than on it.

Fewer Americans intend to vote ahead of Election Day this year than did so in 2020, but the rate is still higher than in election years before the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the broad adoption of early voting," Gallup said in a release.

Related

The latest results are based on an Oct. 14-27 Gallup poll, which asked voters when they plan to vote and by what means. The number of early voters has increased as Election Day has gotten closer, Gallup said, following a familiar trend from past elections.

Democrats are more likely to vote early than Republicans, according to the new poll.

Advertisement

Some "63% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents have already voted or plan to vote before Election Day, compared with 47% of Republicans and Republican leaners," Gallup continued.

Fewer Republicans also voted early in 2020, but prior to that year, members of both parties were about equally as likely to cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

Seventy percent of voters reported being more enthusiastic than usual about the election when asked in August, up from 56% in March. Democrats (77%) report being even more enthusiastic about the election than Republicans (66%), which researchers credit to Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the party's nominee.

"The overall level of voter enthusiasm is on the high end of what Gallup has measured at the close of recent presidential election campaigns, along with the 2004 (67%), 2008 (68%) and 2020 (69%) elections.

"Both Republicans' and Democrats' levels of enthusiasm are similar to what they were four years ago," Gallup said.

More registered voters say they have been contacted by the Harris campaign (42%) than by former President Donald Trump's campaign (35%).

"In an election environment that generally favors the Republican Party, the Harris campaign's efforts to engage voters -- and Democrats' greater enthusiasm about voting -- have helped the Democrats make this a competitive election," Gallup said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
Harris says Trump's recent comments on women offensive to all
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Harris says Trump's recent comments on women offensive to all
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told reporters in Wisconsin on Thursday that Donald Trump's remark that he will protect women -- whether they "like it or not" -- is offensive to everyone.
After Dodgers' World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After Dodgers' World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire.
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Montana authorities said late Wednesday they have taken a suspect into custody accused of killing a camper in a brutal attack that was initially called a bear attack.
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Washington Dulles International Airport is facing an assault charge after an unprovoked attack on a sleeping passenger.
First time jobless benefit claims fall to lowest point since May
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First time jobless benefit claims fall to lowest point since May
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- People filing for weekly unemployment benefits for the first reached a seasonally adjusted 216,000 last week, falling to its lowest total since May and three weeks after reaching a 2024 high.
Mexican cartel members sanctioned for drug, human trafficking ties
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mexican cartel members sanctioned for drug, human trafficking ties
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday sanctioned five people and two entities for links to "a violent Mexico-based drug trafficking organization."
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk filed a "motion of removal" in federal court Wednesday night trying to prevent his appearance in the Philadelphia court on Thursday over district attorney Larry Krasner's illegal lotte
Key Fed PCE inflation rate meets expectations at 2.1% for September
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Key Fed PCE inflation rate meets expectations at 2.1% for September
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's key inflation rate, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose in line with expectations in September, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic analysis reported Thursday.
Peloton names Ford executive Peter Stern as new CEO
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Peloton names Ford executive Peter Stern as new CEO
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peter Stern, the president of Ford Integrated, will take over Peloton Interactive as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the fitness company said on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement