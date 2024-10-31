Trending
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant

By Darryl Coote
Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, was found dead Oct. 21. On Thursday, Army officials announced a suspect had been charged with murder. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood/Release
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Military officials announced Thursday that charges have been filed against an Army specialist for the death of a fellow soldier whose body was found in a dumpster last week on a Missouri base.

Spc. Wooster Rancy, 21, of the 5th Engineer Battalion was charged Wednesday with the Oct. 20 murder of Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, and with obstructing justice, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood said in a statement.

The suspect is being held in pretrial confinement and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Roque's body was found in a dumpster the evening of Oct. 21 after a search was launched when she failed to arrive for active duty that morning, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck told reporters in a press conference last week.

He said the dumpster was located adjacent to the base's single soldier quarters on base. The manner of death has not been released.

On Friday, Army officials announced that a person of interest was in custody.

Rancy, a native of North Miami, Fla., joined the Army in 2022 and attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood in central Missouri.

Roque, of Ligonier, Ind., served as a mine dog handler with the K9 detachment of the 5th Engineer Battalion. She enlisted in 2020, attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood and received several awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal.

"Sgt. Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably," Beck said in a statement last week.

"Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time."

