Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 10:29 AM

Key Fed PCE inflation rate meets expectations at 2.1% for September

By Doug Cunningham
September personal consumption expenditures inflation index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2%, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic analysis. The annual adjusted PCE inflation rate was 2.1%. Food prices increased 0.4% while energy prices dropped by 2.0%. File photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
September personal consumption expenditures inflation index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2%, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic analysis. The annual adjusted PCE inflation rate was 2.1%. Food prices increased 0.4% while energy prices dropped by 2.0%. File photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's key inflation rate, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose in line with expectations in September, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic analysis reported Thursday.

PCE increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2%, according to a Thursday report from the . The annual adjusted PCE inflation rate was 2.1%.

Advertisement

Both the monthly and the annual PCE rates met expectations of Dow Jones economists.

The BEA said the annual PCE inflation rate, excluding food and energy, was 2.7%.

Related

"Prices for goods decreased 0.1% and prices for services increased 0.3%," the BEA said in a statement. "Food prices increased 0.4% and energy prices decreased 2.0%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.3%."

From the same month a year ago, the PCE price index showed goods down 1.2% and services up by 3.7%. Food prices increased 1.2% from a year ago while energy prices fell 8.1%.

This report showing inflation close to the target goal of the Federal Reserve comes a week before the Fed is expected to approve another interest rate cut.

The cut would be in line with inflation very close to returning to the Fed's target of 2%.

Advertisement

The Thursday BEA report showed personal income up by $71.6 billion, or 0.3% at a monthly rate, matching expectations. Disposable personal income was up $57.4 billion or 0.3%.

Consumer spending measured by personal consumption expenditures increased by $105.8 billion in September, according to the BEA.

September's annual PCE inflation index used by the Fed as a benchmark was a bit lower than the 2.2% year-on-year August rate. The August results beat economists' expectations.

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk filed a "motion of removal" in federal court Wednesday night trying to prevent his appearance in the Philadelphia court on Thursday over district attorney Larry Krasner's illegal lotte
Peloton names Ford executive Peter Stern as new CEO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Peloton names Ford executive Peter Stern as new CEO
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peter Stern, the president of Ford Integrated, will take over Peloton Interactive as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the fitness company said on Thursday.
Commerce Department announces $825M investment in N.Y. semiconductor center
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Commerce Department announces $825M investment in N.Y. semiconductor center
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday it will give $825 million to a semiconductor center in New York, further expanding the country's efforts to create a domestic technology supply chain.
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old mother and her two children are believed to have died earlier this week after going over Niagara Falls, according to New York State law enforcement.
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- After a weeks-long stock surge put Truth Social's value at more than Elon Musk's platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump lost $1.3 billion of net worth Wednesday after the stock plummeted.
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fire erupted at a Missouri lithium-ion battery recycling plant on Wednesday, prompting authorities in Fredericktown, Mo., to order some residents to evacuate.
Biden, first lady host 'Hallo-READ!' trick-or-treating event at White House
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden, first lady host 'Hallo-READ!' trick-or-treating event at White House
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden treated children in costumes to a Halloween treats and reading event Wednesday night on the South Lawn of the White House.
Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to rally in the battleground state with just six days to go to election day.
Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing a woman at a luxury Southampton resort has died by suicide, authorities said.
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Virginia can continue with its purge of more than 1,600 voter registrations that state officials say are held by alleged noncitizens ahead of next week's general election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement