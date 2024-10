Undated image of Montana camping victim Dustin Kjersem. Photo courtesy of Gallatin Sheriff Office Facebook

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Montana authorities took a suspect in connection with the killing of a camper in a brutal attack that was initially called a bear attack. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office declined to release the name of the suspect connected to the death of Dustin Kjersem, 35. Advertisement

A friend found Kjersem's body at a makeshift camp inside a tent on Oct. 12.

While the friend told authorities the death looked like a bear attack, investigators found chop marks, including to the skull, that indicated a vicious attack made by a human.

The suspect is being held on unrelated charges, Gallatin County authorities said.

"The suspect is cooperating with our detectives and has led us to the evidence we have identified in prior press releases," the sheriff's office said on Facebook on Wednesday. "The investigation into the homicide continues. It is believed the suspect acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community.

"Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities. The sheriff's office will have a further comment regarding this investigation until charges are filed."

