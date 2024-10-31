Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 2:13 PM

After Dodgers World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus

By Doug Cunningham
A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire as public celebrations of the Dodgers' World Series victory turned ugly and dangerous. Screenshot/UPI/You Tube
A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire as public celebrations of the Dodgers' World Series victory turned ugly and dangerous. Screenshot/UPI/You Tube

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire as public celebrations of the Dodgers World Series victory turned ugly and dangerous.

Advertisement

The LAPD described the violence in several X posts beginning early Thursday morning. At least a dozen people were arrested, according to the LAPD.

The police X posts said, "Central Division reports multiple businesses looted and property vandalized during violent celebrations ... Central Division is aware of the looting that occurred earlier in the celebrations. Arrests have been made ... Several dispersal orders have been given. Several businesses have been looted. It was requested to celebrate responsibly."

Related

At one point a mob surrounded an MTA bus and set it on fire near Echo Park, according to police. The driver and five passengers managed to escape before the bus went up in flames.

"Reports of a hostile crowd that has surrounded an MTA bus and is attempting to set it on fire in the area of Sunset and Echo Park. LAPD officers are responding," LAPD wrote on X. "Stay away from the area."

Advertisement

MTA said in statement, "Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series win earlier this evening."

A Nike shoe store was looted, with video showing people carrying boxes running from the store.

A Footlocker store had been boarded up with plywood, but the people in the crowd broke through and into the store to loot it.

The violence happened as crowds gather to mark the Dodgers' Game 5 victory that clinched the team's World Series win over the New York Yankees.

Latest Headlines

Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Montana authorities said late Wednesday they have taken a suspect into custody accused of killing a camper in a brutal attack that was initially called a bear attack.
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Washington Dulles International Airport is facing an assault charge after an unprovoked attack on a sleeping passenger.
First time jobless benefit claims fall to lowest point since May
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First time jobless benefit claims fall to lowest point since May
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- People filing for weekly unemployment benefits for the first reached a seasonally adjusted 216,000 last week, falling to its lowest total since May and three weeks after reaching a 2024 high.
Mexican cartel members sanctioned for drug, human trafficking ties
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mexican cartel members sanctioned for drug, human trafficking ties
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday sanctioned five people and two entities for links to "a violent Mexico-based drug trafficking organization."
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk filed a "motion of removal" in federal court Wednesday night trying to prevent his appearance in the Philadelphia court on Thursday over district attorney Larry Krasner's illegal lotte
Key Fed PCE inflation rate meets expectations at 2.1% for September
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Key Fed PCE inflation rate meets expectations at 2.1% for September
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's key inflation rate, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose in line with expectations in September, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic analysis reported Thursday.
Peloton names Ford executive Peter Stern as new CEO
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Peloton names Ford executive Peter Stern as new CEO
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peter Stern, the president of Ford Integrated, will take over Peloton Interactive as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the fitness company said on Thursday.
Commerce Department announces $825M investment in N.Y. semiconductor center
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Commerce Department announces $825M investment in N.Y. semiconductor center
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday it will give $825 million to a semiconductor center in New York, further expanding the country's efforts to create a domestic technology supply chain.
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old mother and her two children are believed to have died earlier this week after going over Niagara Falls, according to New York State law enforcement.
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- After a weeks-long stock surge put Truth Social's value at more than Elon Musk's platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump lost $1.3 billion of net worth Wednesday after the stock plummeted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement