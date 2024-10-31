After Dodgers World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus

A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire as public celebrations of the Dodgers' World Series victory turned ugly and dangerous. Screenshot/UPI/ You Tube

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire as public celebrations of the Dodgers World Series victory turned ugly and dangerous. Advertisement

The LAPD described the violence in several X posts beginning early Thursday morning. At least a dozen people were arrested, according to the LAPD.

The police X posts said, "Central Division reports multiple businesses looted and property vandalized during violent celebrations ... Central Division is aware of the looting that occurred earlier in the celebrations. Arrests have been made ... Several dispersal orders have been given. Several businesses have been looted. It was requested to celebrate responsibly."

At one point a mob surrounded an MTA bus and set it on fire near Echo Park, according to police. The driver and five passengers managed to escape before the bus went up in flames.

"Reports of a hostile crowd that has surrounded an MTA bus and is attempting to set it on fire in the area of Sunset and Echo Park. LAPD officers are responding," LAPD wrote on X. "Stay away from the area."

MTA said in statement, "Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series win earlier this evening."

A Nike shoe store was looted, with video showing people carrying boxes running from the store.

A Footlocker store had been boarded up with plywood, but the people in the crowd broke through and into the store to loot it.

The violence happened as crowds gather to mark the Dodgers' Game 5 victory that clinched the team's World Series win over the New York Yankees.