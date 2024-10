Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a House Subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on June 26, 2024. She praised a new investment into a tech facility in New York on Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department announced Thursday an $825 million investment for a semiconductor center in New York, further expanding the country's efforts to create a domestic technology supply chain. The department and Natcast, the operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center, said the new research and development facility will be built in Albany.

It will be built within the Albany NanoTech Complex, officials said.

The facility will house extreme ultraviolet accelerator technology as well as the research and development that supports it.

Natcast and NY CREATES, a nonprofit that supports semiconductor research and development, operates the Albany complex.

"The CHIPS for America EUA Accelerator underscores our commitment to developing and advancing next-generation semiconductor technologies here in the U.S.," Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO, said in a statement.

"Through this collaboration with NY CREATES, Natcast, and NSTC embers will have access to essential EUV lithography tools and processes to facilitate a wider range of research and accelerate commercialization of the technologies of tomorrow."

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the facility will be a milestone in domestic semiconductor research and development in the United States.

"The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on Earth," Raimondo said in a statement.



"We are not just producing the world's most advanced semiconductors, we are building a resilient ecosystem that will power everything from smartphones to advanced AI, safeguarding U.S. national security and keeping America competitive for decades to come."