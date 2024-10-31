Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 11:27 PM

U.S. bans entry of Esquel Group's products over alleged Uyghur labor

By Darryl Coote
A pro-Uyghur activist wears a mask bearing the East Turkestan flag during a rally against the Communist China government in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. The flag is commonly used to protest China's genocide of the Uyghur people. On Thursday, the Biden administration banned several companies from importing products into the United States over allegations they use forced Uyghur labor. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A pro-Uyghur activist wears a mask bearing the East Turkestan flag during a rally against the Communist China government in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. The flag is commonly used to protest China's genocide of the Uyghur people. On Thursday, the Biden administration banned several companies from importing products into the United States over allegations they use forced Uyghur labor. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday announced import bans on products produced by Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's largest textile and apparel companies, as well as a handful of related firms, on allegations of using forced Uyghur labor.

The company, along with Guangdong Esquel Textile, Turpan Esquel Textile and Changji Esquel Textile, were added to the Department of Homeland Security's Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List over allegations of using cotton sourced for the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China.

Advertisement

Changji Esquel Textile was moved to that list but was previously banned under a separate though similar rule of the UFLPA that denied U.S. entry to products made wholly or in part with forced Uyghur labor.

The ban goes into effect Friday.

Related

"We are uncompromising in removing forced labor from U.S. supply chains," Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers, who serves as chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force, said in a statement.

The UFLPA was signed into law in December of 2021 and has since seen 78 companies added to the entity list.

Esquel Group, a former supplier for Nike, has previously argued against the allegations of using forced Uyghur labor.

Advertisement

When Changji Esquel Textile was first banned in 2022, Esquel Group issued a statement rejecting the allegations, saying they "morally oppose the use of forced labor" and that they meet all international standards for their products.

UPI has contacted Esquel Group for comment.

Human rights abuses by China, including against its Muslim minority Uyghur citizens in the northwestern Xinjiang region, have deepened the rift between Washington and Beijing.

The United States has accused China of genocide over its treatment of Uyghurs, of whom more than a million are believed to have been held in concentration camps in Xinjiang since 2017.

There, the United States maintains Uyghurs are forced to work in textile, apparel, agricultural, consumer, electronics and other labor-intensive industries. Uyghurs who refuse are punished with detention and other measures.

They are also arbitrarily imprisoned and subjected to forced sterilization, torture and labor as well as draconian restrictions on freedom of religion, expression and movement.

China has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming the camps are for re-education purposes and stamping out terrorism.

The United States last added names to its Entity List over alleged Uyghur forced labor early last month when it banned the products of Chinese steel company Baowu Group Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel and artificial sweetener business Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York, officials announced.
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Army soldier charged with murder of female sergeant
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Military officials on Thursday announced charges have been filed against an Army specialist for the death of a fellow soldier whose body was found in a dumpster last week on a Missouri base.
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled for laceration hazard
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At least 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers have been recalled because the products' metal straw is a laceration hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- More than a dozen small communities in 14 states will receive $12 million to improve local air service, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Cyber criminals are stealing cookies from people's computers to access their email accounts, the FBI Atlanta Division warned on Thursday.
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Results of a new Gallup poll show that 54% of registered voters have already cast their ballots, and that enthusiasm is high among both parties, but especially strong among Democrats.
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alaska deer hunter mauled to death by 'at least one bear'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that a missing, overdue deer hunter was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling. The remains of 50-year-old Tad Fujioka were found in the Sitka area Wednesday afternoon.
Harris says Trump's recent comments on women offensive to all
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Harris says Trump's recent comments on women offensive to all
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told reporters in Wisconsin on Thursday that Donald Trump's remark that he will protect women -- whether they "like it or not" -- is offensive to everyone.
After Dodgers' World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
After Dodgers' World Series win, L.A. crowds vandalize property, burn bus
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A violent, hostile crowd looted and vandalized property in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. They threw fireworks at police ordering their dispersal and set an MTA bus on fire.
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Montana authorities said late Wednesday they have taken a suspect into custody accused of killing a camper in a brutal attack that was initially called a bear attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Elon Musk calls for hearing over $1 million voter prizes to be moved to federal court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement