Tens of thousands of Wawa-branded tumblers have been recalled over their mental straws potentially cutting users. Photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission/ Release

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At least 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers have been recalled because the products' metal straw is a laceration hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The metal straw inside the tumblers can cut a user's mouth and/or fingers. Four injuries have been reported to date, the commission said. Advertisement

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled metal straw that comes with the tumbler and contact HALO for instructions on how to receive a free replacement silicone straw, after returning the metal straw," the commission said in its release.

The company urged consumers to return the tumblers to Wawa directly, and not to a different retailer where they may have purchased them. The company said it would replace the tumbler or refund customers in the form of a $15 gift card.

The 24-ounce tumblers were sold at Wawa stores in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., in August and came in four different styles.