$12 million earmarked for small U.S. airports

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a television interview at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 23, 2024. On Thursday, his department announced grants to fund small airports. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- More than a dozen small communities in 14 states will receive $12 million to improve local air service, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. The money is part of the Small Community Air Service Development Program, which helps small communities take on challenges they often face in providing reliable air service. Advertisement

"People in small communities across the country depend on local air service-as a resource in their lives and as a driver for growth in regional economies," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "With the funding we're announcing today, the department is strengthening local air service in 14 smaller communities and helping Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably."

The Department of Transportation grants range from $220,000 for a project in Columbus, Ga., to $1 million in several locations, including Huntsville, Ala., Chico, Calif., Toledo, Ohio, and Grad Forks, N.D.

The communities are also investing their own money in the projects to supplement the federal support.

"Nearly all the communities have established robust public-private partnerships to enhance community participation and facilitate access to air services," the release said.

The grants are used to provide financial incentives to air carriers to serve small communities, study the feasibility of expanded service and promote existing local air service.

The local communities can also use the money to restore lost service and establish new routes that could improve connectivity, making it easier and more affordable to travel in and out of smaller communities.

The department said it received 40 applications from 25 states, requesting nearly $32 million. The department has issued almost 500 grants since the inception of the program in 2000.