Biden, first lady host 'Hallo-READ!' trick-or-treating event at White House

1 of 7 | President Joe Biden hands out candy and books to trick-or-treaters during Wednesday's "Hallo-READ!" event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden treated children in costumes to a Halloween trick-or-treating event, with a focus on reading, Wednesday night on the South Lawn of the White House. This year's "Hallo-READ!" theme was selected by the first lady, who spent decades teaching and working as a reading specialist. Advertisement

With the White House portico adorned in autumnal Halloween decor -- featuring giant jack-o-lanterns and stacked books of literary tales and spooky stories -- the president appeared at the South Portico with the first lady, who was dressed as a panda bear, to start the evening.

The Bidens, along with representatives from a number of federal departments, greeted approximately 8,000 local students and military-connected children and their families, while handing out candy and books.

Guests picked out their favorite Halloween books and grabbed a flashlight to enjoy the "spooktacular thrill of reading together," while others played lawn games and ate candy. Costumed characters also strolled the South Lawn, including Darth Vader, Peter Rabbit, Madeline, Barney and Disney friend Stitch.

Advertisement

Books gifted to trick-or-treaters were donated by Scholastic and the candy was provided by the National Confectioners Association. Instacart provided tote bags and bookmarks with healthy eating tips, according to the White House.

In addition to live pumpkin carving demonstrations, spooky stories were read by Jill Biden, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, among others.