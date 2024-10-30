Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 11:19 PM

Biden, first lady host 'Hallo-READ!' trick-or-treating event at White House

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden hands out candy and books to trick-or-treaters during Wednesday's "Hallo-READ!" event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 7 | President Joe Biden hands out candy and books to trick-or-treaters during Wednesday's "Hallo-READ!" event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden treated children in costumes to a Halloween trick-or-treating event, with a focus on reading, Wednesday night on the South Lawn of the White House.

This year's "Hallo-READ!" theme was selected by the first lady, who spent decades teaching and working as a reading specialist.

Advertisement

With the White House portico adorned in autumnal Halloween decor -- featuring giant jack-o-lanterns and stacked books of literary tales and spooky stories -- the president appeared at the South Portico with the first lady, who was dressed as a panda bear, to start the evening.

The Bidens, along with representatives from a number of federal departments, greeted approximately 8,000 local students and military-connected children and their families, while handing out candy and books.

Guests picked out their favorite Halloween books and grabbed a flashlight to enjoy the "spooktacular thrill of reading together," while others played lawn games and ate candy. Costumed characters also strolled the South Lawn, including Darth Vader, Peter Rabbit, Madeline, Barney and Disney friend Stitch.

Advertisement

Books gifted to trick-or-treaters were donated by Scholastic and the candy was provided by the National Confectioners Association. Instacart provided tote bags and bookmarks with healthy eating tips, according to the White House.

In addition to live pumpkin carving demonstrations, spooky stories were read by Jill Biden, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, among others.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Trump Media stock plummets 22% after five-week surge
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- After a weeks-long stock surge put Truth Social's value at more than Elon Musk's platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump lost $1.3 billion of net worth Wednesday after the stock plummeted.
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fire erupted at a Missouri lithium-ion battery recycling plant on Wednesday, prompting authorities in Fredericktown, Mo., to order some residents to evacuate.
Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to rally in the battleground state with just six days to go to election day.
Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing a woman at a luxury Southampton resort has died by suicide, authorities said.
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Virginia can continue with its purge of more than 1,600 voter registrations that state officials say are held by alleged noncitizens ahead of next week's general election.
Biden, Cyprus president discuss Gaza, Cyprus solution in White House meeting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, Cyprus president discuss Gaza, Cyprus solution in White House meeting
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday at the White House where they discussed support for Ukraine, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and energy security.
$2.4B now on track for 122 rail improvement projects in 41 states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
$2.4B now on track for 122 rail improvement projects in 41 states
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Railroad projects designed to make rail safer, more reliable and more resilient will get more than $2.4 billion in taxpayer funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Walking across a street without using a crosswalk no longer will be punished in New York City starting in February.
Women STEM leaders begin professional exchange based on 'Hidden Figures' film
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Women STEM leaders begin professional exchange based on 'Hidden Figures' film
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Women leaders in science, technology, engineering and math from around the world are taking part this week in the U.S. State Department's professional exchange program based on the "Hidden Figures" film.
Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old man from the Bronx died late Tuesday night after a suspect stabbed him in the back while at the Coney Island subway station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement