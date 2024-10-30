Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 7:12 PM

$2.4B now on track for 122 rail improvement projects in 41 states

By Mike Heuer
United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a television interview at the White House on July 23 and announced $2.4 billion in federal funding for 122 railroad improvement projects in 41 states on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a television interview at the White House on July 23 and announced $2.4 billion in federal funding for 122 railroad improvement projects in 41 states on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Railroad projects designed to make rail safer, more reliable and more resilient will get more than $2.4 billion in taxpayer funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The funding will support projects 122 rail projects in 41 states and Washington, D.C., that enable goods and people to get to where they are going faster while lowering shipping costs and reducing pollution, the DOT said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, we're funding rail infrastructure projects that create jobs and expand workforce development, reduce costs for consumers and directly benefit communities across the country," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

"Each project advances a future where our supply chains are stronger, passenger rail more accessible and freight movement safer and more efficient," Buttigieg said.

Related

The DOT's Federal Railroad Administration will administer the grant funding for the 122 projects through its Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program.

The projects will benefit every region in the United States, especially rural areas, and represents the nation's "most significant investment in American rail in more than 50 years," the DOT announced.

The FRA "is investing more than ever in communities nationwide, reversing a half-century of under-investment in America's rail network and delivering the world-class rail our citizens deserve," FRA Administrator Amit Bose said.

Advertisement

The $2.4 billion in grants will "enhance rail safety; better connect towns, cities and ports; introduce more environmentally friendly locomotives; support the current rail workforce; and provide workforce development opportunities essential to the future of our industry and the national economy," Bose added.

The funded projects include more than $157 million to consolidate Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern rail corridors in Springfield, Ill., $105.5 million to improved the North Carolina Railroad Company's NC-Line in North Carolina and $67 million to improve the Livernois Intermodal Facility in Detroit.

The DOT and FRA also are finalizing new safety regulations, conducting safety audits and encouraging freight railroads to provide their workers with paid sick leave benefits.

Latest Headlines

Biden, Cyprus president discuss Gaza, Cyprus solution in White House meeting
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Biden, Cyprus president discuss Gaza, Cyprus solution in White House meeting
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday at the White House where they discussed support for Ukraine, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and energy security.
Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Walking across a street without using a crosswalk no longer will be punished in New York City starting in February.
Women STEM leaders begin professional exchange based on 'Hidden Figures' film
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Women STEM leaders begin professional exchange based on 'Hidden Figures' film
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Women leaders in science, technology, engineering and math from around the world are taking part this week in the U.S. State Department's professional exchange program based on the "Hidden Figures" film.
Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old man from the Bronx died late Tuesday night after a suspect stabbed him in the back while at the Coney Island subway station.
Justice Department reminds voters they have rights, as well as recourse for voting complaints
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department reminds voters they have rights, as well as recourse for voting complaints
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The contentious nature of today's U.S. elections has the Department of Justice working around the clock to maintain election integrity and fairness.
More than $200M available to U.S. farmers affected by recent natural disasters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than $200M available to U.S. farmers affected by recent natural disasters
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The federal government said Wednesday more than $200M will be made available to farmers hit by recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Milton.
Teen Trump supporter arrested after brandishing machete at Florida polling site
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teen Trump supporter arrested after brandishing machete at Florida polling site
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man supporting Donald Trump was behind bars Wednesday for brandishing a machete at two women voters Tuesday at a Neptune Beach polling place. He was part of a pro-Trump group harassing voters.
Star-Ledger, other New Jersey newspapers to end print editions in early 2025
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Star-Ledger, other New Jersey newspapers to end print editions in early 2025
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New Jersey's Star-Ledger newspaper moved to end its print edition Wednesday and said the paper's production facility in Montville will close in February 2025.
Georgia man pleads guilty in working with Chinese national to launder Mexican cartel money
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia man pleads guilty in working with Chinese national to launder Mexican cartel money
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to his connection to a plot with a co-conspirator to launder millions of dollars for powerful Mexican drug cartels, the Justice Department said.
Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump as Harris picks up support from Schwarzenegger
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump as Harris picks up support from Schwarzenegger
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Will less than a week to go before Tuesday's general election, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have secured the endorsements of two well-known people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews
Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement