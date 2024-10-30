Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February

A pedestrian occupies a crosswalk on 7th Avenue in New York City (2020). Beginning in February, jaywalking won't be a crime in NYC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Walking across a street without using a crosswalk no longer will be punished in New York City starting in February. The New York City Council in September approved a bill that decriminalizes jaywalking when the measure takes effect. Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams did not sign or veto the measure, which automatically became law when the time frame for home to act expired last weekend.

The law takes effect in 120 days, and jaywalkers no longer will be ticketed and fined for the offense when it does.

The new law enables pedestrians to cross city roads at any point but does not give them the right of way.

If a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle while outside a crosswalk or while crossing against traffic signals, the pedestrian might be liable for damages or injuries to others.

Pedestrians also might be liable for their own medical costs and any related damages if struck while jaywalking, unless a court rules otherwise.

New York City Council-member Mercedes Narcisse sponsored the measure due to Blacks and Latinos receiving more than 92% of jaywalking citations.

New York City police in 2023 cited 463 people for jaywalking.

The new law ensures "everyone is treated fairly regardless of race of background," Narcisse told CBS News.

She said the law also enables police officers to focus on public safety instead of ticketing people for crossing the street.

The city made jaywalking illegal in 1958, and offenses currently are punishable by a $300 fine.