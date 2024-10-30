Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 7:25 PM

Biden, Cyprus president discuss Gaza, Cyprus solution in White House meeting

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden shakes hands with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., where the two leaders discussed Ukraine, Gaza, energy diversification and regional security. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 6 | President Joe Biden shakes hands with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., where the two leaders discussed Ukraine, Gaza, energy diversification and regional security. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday at the White House, where the two leaders discussed support for Ukraine and humanitarian assistance in Gaza, as Christodoulides called for renewed negotiations to reunite Cyprus.

"It was 10 years ago when I visited Cyprus last as vice president of the United States and there is no limit to what our nations can achieve if we work together," Biden told Christodoulides in brief remarks before Wednesday's closed-door meeting in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

"We stood against Russia's vicious onslaught against Ukraine, we launched a dialogue to increase cooperation across a range of issues from energy security to artificial intelligence and we served humanitarian aid, delivering 8-thousand metric tons to Gaza," Biden added, as he thanked Christodoulides for his "leadership in making that happen."

Biden also referenced the 50th anniversary of the "artificial division of the island. I remember it well. It was my first year as a U.S. senator," he said.

Related

"I remain optimistic about the possibility that a reunited Cyprus, a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation is possible and the United States stands ready to provide any support we can toward that goal," Biden continued.

Advertisement

Christodoulides thanked Biden and commented on their countries' "truly strategic partnership."

"Cyprus is a predictable and reliable partner of the United States in a region of great geopolitical importance," Christodoulides said. Cyprus is the closest European Union nation to Gaza, where Israel's ongoing war against Hamas is impacting the region.

While the two leaders spent much of their meeting focused on Gaza, Christodoulides also called for renewed negotiations for political equality in Cyprus.

"Having in mind that my country is under Turkish occupation the last 50 years, Mr. President I count on your support and the support of the United States to resume negotiations and find a solution of the Cyprus problem in line with the U.N. Security Council resolution," said Christodoulides, "a solution that is based on our common values and principles, democracy and respect for human rights."

Latest Headlines

$2.4B now on track for 122 rail improvement projects in 41 states
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
$2.4B now on track for 122 rail improvement projects in 41 states
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Railroad projects designed to make rail safer, more reliable and more resilient will get more than $2.4 billion in taxpayer funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jaywalking in NYC will be legal in February
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Walking across a street without using a crosswalk no longer will be punished in New York City starting in February.
Women STEM leaders begin professional exchange based on 'Hidden Figures' film
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Women STEM leaders begin professional exchange based on 'Hidden Figures' film
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Women leaders in science, technology, engineering and math from around the world are taking part this week in the U.S. State Department's professional exchange program based on the "Hidden Figures" film.
Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old man from the Bronx died late Tuesday night after a suspect stabbed him in the back while at the Coney Island subway station.
Justice Department reminds voters they have rights, as well as recourse for voting complaints
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department reminds voters they have rights, as well as recourse for voting complaints
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The contentious nature of today's U.S. elections has the Department of Justice working around the clock to maintain election integrity and fairness.
More than $200M available to U.S. farmers affected by recent natural disasters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than $200M available to U.S. farmers affected by recent natural disasters
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The federal government said Wednesday more than $200M will be made available to farmers hit by recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Milton.
Teen Trump supporter arrested after brandishing machete at Florida polling site
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teen Trump supporter arrested after brandishing machete at Florida polling site
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man supporting Donald Trump was behind bars Wednesday for brandishing a machete at two women voters Tuesday at a Neptune Beach polling place. He was part of a pro-Trump group harassing voters.
Star-Ledger, other New Jersey newspapers to end print editions in early 2025
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Star-Ledger, other New Jersey newspapers to end print editions in early 2025
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New Jersey's Star-Ledger newspaper moved to end its print edition Wednesday and said the paper's production facility in Montville will close in February 2025.
Georgia man pleads guilty in working with Chinese national to launder Mexican cartel money
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia man pleads guilty in working with Chinese national to launder Mexican cartel money
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to his connection to a plot with a co-conspirator to launder millions of dollars for powerful Mexican drug cartels, the Justice Department said.
Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump as Harris picks up support from Schwarzenegger
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump as Harris picks up support from Schwarzenegger
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Will less than a week to go before Tuesday's general election, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have secured the endorsements of two well-known people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews
Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement