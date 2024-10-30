Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 5:35 PM

Bronx man stabbed to death at Coney Island subway station

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old man from the Bronx died late Tuesday night after a suspect stabbed him in the back while at the Coney Island subway station.

Police responded to an emergency call at 11:30 p.m. EDT after a man was found with a stab wound on his back at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, ABC News, NBC New York and the New York Daily News reported.

When police arrived, the found the victim sitting unconscious in a seat on an idling N train.

The man was taken to the New York University Hospital-Brooklyn, where police say he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m.

Police withheld the man's identity until they notify his family of his death.

The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death and has not made any arrests.

Police are looking for a bald-headed suspect in his 30s who was wearing a green shirt and aqua-colored shorts when the attack occurred.

The man last was seen running in the direction of Stillwell Avenue.

Police say they don't know the motive for the stabbing or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police have not recovered the weapon used in the stabbing attack.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

The stabbing death is the ninth murder to occur on New York City's transit system and exceeds the five murders that occurred on the transit system in 2023.

Despite more deaths this year, crime on the city's transit system is down by 6.1% from 2023 and murders in New York City are down by 8.4%, according to the NYPD.

