Oct. 30, 2024 / 3:55 PM

Star-Ledger, other New Jersey newspapers to end print editions in early 2025

By Doug Cunningham
New Jersey's Star-Ledger newspaper (seen in photo of its former headquarters in 2020) said Wednesday it will end ended its print edition in Feb. 2025 and said the paper's production facility in Montville will close in February 2025. Photo by Vergara, Camilo J., courtesy Library oef Congress
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New Jersey's Star-Ledger newspaper moved to end its print edition Wednesday and said the paper's production facility in Montville will close in February 2025.

Three other papers owned by Advance Local also are shutting down print editions.

The Star-Ledger, along with The Times of Trenton and the South Jersey Times, will go online for subscribers seven days a week.

The announcement from Star-Ledger leaders said the end of print editions "will have a significant impact on existing employees of the company, as well as devoted readers of the company's print products." But the announcement did not detail the number of job losses expected as a result of the decision.

The online editions will have 10 or more additional pages not found in the current print edition. The final editions of the print papers will publish on Feb. 2, 2025.

A statement Wednesday said, "The decision was made by the Star-Ledger's owner, Newark Morning Ledger Co., due to rising costs, decreasing circulation and reduced demand for print."

NJ Advance Media President Steve Alessi said in a statement, "Today's announcement represents the next step into the digital future of journalism in New Jersey. It's important to emphasize that this is a forward-looking decision that allows us to invest more deeply than ever in our journalism and in serving our communities."

Alessi said shutting down print editions will enable more resources to strengthen core newsroom staff. According to Alessi, the NJ Advance Media newsroom has more reporters than a year ago and plans more growth in 2025.

NJ Advance journalists will keep producing content online at NJ.com and for the online editions of The Star-Ledger, The Times of Trenton and South Jersey Times.

