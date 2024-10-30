Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 10:17 PM

Man accused of killing woman at luxury Southampton resort found dead

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing a woman at a luxury Southampton resort has died by suicide, authorities said.

The suspect has been identified as Thomas Gannon, 56. The Suffolk County Police Department told UPI in an emailed statement on Wednesday that he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as his home in Honesdal, Pa.

He was accused of killing 33-year-old Sabina Rosas, whose body was found 12:30 p.m. local time Monday at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, N.Y.

In a statement, Suffolk County Police said Rosas' body was found in a guest room by a staff member.

"It was determined the woman was a victim of violence," it statement read.

Law enforcement told ABC 7 that Gannon had checked into the resort with Rosas and was last seen leaving without her.

Rosas' family said in a statement to NBC News that they are "deeply saddened" by Rosas' death but feel a "profound sense of injustice" over Gannon's.

"The loss of the suspect means we will never hear the truth about what happened to her," the family said.

"This outcome has robbed us of the opportunity to find closure through the legal process."

