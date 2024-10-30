Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 2:05 AM

Appeals court unanimously rejects RNC challenge to some absentee ballots

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously rejected the Republican National Committee's challenge to certain overseas and military absentee ballots, handing the Republican Party another legal defeat in its effort to limit ballot counting in battleground states ahead of next week's presidential election.

The RNC, the North Carolina Republican Party and two voters sued the state's Board of Elections early this month, asking the court to block a law that allows overseas residents whose parent or guardian was a North Carolina resident to vote, even if they never resided in the state.

Advertisement

The Republicans argued the bipartisan rule opened the state up to voter fraud.

Last week, North Carolina Superior Court Judge John Smith ruled against the Republicans, stating they failed to produce any evidence showing that the rule has been used for fraud.

An appeal was subsequently filed, which a three-judge panel of the appeals court unanimously rejected on Tuesday.

North Carolina is a critical battleground state in the race for the White House. Officials on Tuesday announced that more than 3.2 million ballots have already been cast by North Carolinians.

Advertisement

Among these are 15,364 absentee ballots.

The court's announcement on Tuesday came after a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a similar lawsuit challenging that state's overseas mail-in ballots.

Last week, a similar lawsuit in Michigan was also dismissed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- USA Today is the latest newspaper to announce it will not make a presidential endorsement before next week's general election.
Authorities fighting a Colorado wildfire hopeful evacuated residents may soon return home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities fighting a Colorado wildfire hopeful evacuated residents may soon return home
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A wind-fueled wildfire in Colorado, which has forced hundreds to evacuate, was more than half contained as of Tuesday, according to authorities who said they were hopeful some residents could soon return to their homes.
Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Starbucks is ditching its olive oil-infused coffee, less than a year after it debuted to mixed reviews. The Seattle-based coffee giant confirmed Tuesday that it will remove Oleato coffee from U.S. Starbucks next month.
Bronx, N.Y., daycare owner where 1-year-old died pleads guilty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bronx, N.Y., daycare owner where 1-year-old died pleads guilty
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The owner of a Bronx, N.Y., daycare where four children under her supervision last year suffered fentanyl poisoning, including a 1-year-old who died, pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling the dangerous drug.
Harris offers 'different path' from Trump in closing argument at nation's capital
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Harris offers 'different path' from Trump in closing argument at nation's capital
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris issued her "closing argument" to voters Tuesday night in a speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., where she attacked Donald Trump and vowed to "turn the page" for "common ground."
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- J. Stevens Berger allegedly fired rounds from several firearms while on the 33rd floor of the Midtown Atlanta Four Seasons hotel Tuesday morning before being apprehended by Atlanta Police.
Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr.'s bid to be removed from Michigan, Wisconsin ballots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr.'s bid to be removed from Michigan, Wisconsin ballots
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s last-ditch bid Tuesday to remove his name from the presidential ballots in the swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
GOP congressmen in Pa. lose bid to subject overseas ballots to additional scrutiny
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP congressmen in Pa. lose bid to subject overseas ballots to additional scrutiny
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit filed by six of the commonwealth's Republican congressmen seeking to subject overseas mail-in ballots to additional scrutiny.
David DePape gets life sentence on state charges related to attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
David DePape gets life sentence on state charges related to attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The man who injured Paul Pelosi with a hammer while trying to find and kill his wife -- ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly violated the terms of his supervised release from prison four years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement