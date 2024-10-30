Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 11:57 PM

Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered

By Darryl Coote
A fire erupted at Critical Mineral Recovery in Fredericktown, Mo., Wednesday, prompting evacuations. Photo courtesy of Madison County 911/Facebook
1 of 2 | A fire erupted at Critical Mineral Recovery in Fredericktown, Mo., Wednesday, prompting evacuations. Photo courtesy of Madison County 911/Facebook

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fire erupted at a Missouri lithium-ion battery recycling plant on Wednesday, prompting authorities in Fredericktown, Mo., to order some residents to evacuate.

Video of the incident at Critical Mineral Recovery shows smoke billowing from the 225,000-square-foot facility. One video shows an eruption piercing through the roof, ejecting a fireball into the sky.

"Per the Madison County Sheriffs Office EVERYONE North and North West of the village creek road and Madison 217 are needs to Evacuate IMMEDIATELY!" Maddison County 911 said on Facebook. "If you can see or smell smoke in this area you need to evacuate!"

Fredericktown Fire Department urged residents online to shelter in place, close windows and turn off air conditioning units.

At least 25 fire departments, along with multiple enforcement agencies, responded to the scene, according to Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, who told reporters during a brief conference that dispatch received a call about the fire at 1:37 p.m. local time.

She said the fire had been "somewhat contained" and that the evacuations were ordered for Madison County Road 277, where smoke from the plant was wafting. Fire officials are warning winds are expected to continue to push the smoke in a north-northwest direction into Thursday morning.

"We were told by plant operations managers that they're not concerned with the smoke but it's heavy enough that people do need to evacuate," she said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and the contents of the smoke were to be tested by the Department of Natural Resources.

McCutcheon said it was unclear what was on fire. Critical Mineral Recovery was "being tight-lipped," she said.

No injuries were reported.

"This could have been completely worse," she said.

