U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 10:20 PM

Trump, Harris campaign in Wisconsin six days before general election

By Sheri Walsh
Republican nominee and former President Donald J. Trump spent Wednesday campaigning in North Carolina and Wisconsin, where NFL legend Brett Favre endorsed Trump during a rally in Green Bay. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Republican nominee and former President Donald J. Trump spent Wednesday campaigning in North Carolina and Wisconsin, where NFL legend Brett Favre endorsed Trump during a rally in Green Bay. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday for rallies in the battleground state, with just six days to go to election day, as both nominees work to convince undecided voters that they deserve to be president.

Trump arrived in Green Bay in a campaign-branded garbage truck and wearing an orange vest, in an apparent dig at Tuesday's video of President Joe Biden. Biden appeared to call Trump supporters "garbage," as he blasted a comedian's joke about Puerto Rico at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

Harris, who offered her closing argument of her campaign Tuesday night in a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., distanced herself from the president's comment, saying she "strongly disagrees" with criticizing an opponents' supporters.

"Listen, I think, first of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," Harris told reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

"You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not," Harris added.

In Green Bay, Trump held an impromptu press conference before his rally from a garbage truck, speaking to reporters about his policies, the election and his opponents.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said, before adding, "We're going to work!" according to a post on X by campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

During Wednesday's rally, NFL legend Brett Favre took the stage in Green Bay, where he played 16 seasons with the Packers, to endorse Trump.

"There's never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election," the retired quarterback told the crowd.

"Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People's salaries haven't kept up with inflation. It's getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream," Favre added

"We've already had President Trump once -- we've already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre said.

Harris also campaigned in Wisconsin on Wednesday night with a "get out the vote" rally and concert at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons and Remi Wolf were among the performers.

"We need you to vote early Wisconsin because we have six days left in the most consequential elections of our time," Harris said, before she was interrupted by protesters in the crowd.

"We all want the war in Gaza to end and to get the hostages out," Harris told the protesters, before launching into attacks on Trump's "chaos."

"It is time for a new generation of leadership in America," Harris told the crowd. "And I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States."

Before Wisconsin, both Harris and Trump made speeches in North Carolina earlier in the day. Harris spoke in Raleigh, while Trump made remarks in Rocky Mount.

Their vice presidential running mates were also on the campaign trail Wednesday, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz campaigned in North Carolina and Sen. JD Vance spoke in Pennsylvania at a Bedford town hall.

