Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 2:37 AM

Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion

By Darryl Coote
Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was fatally shot the night of Oct. 15 when suspects broke into her home in Bridgeton. On Monday, four people were charged in connection with her murder. Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook
1 of 5 | Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was fatally shot the night of Oct. 15 when suspects broke into her home in Bridgeton. On Monday, four people were charged in connection with her murder. Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three people have been charged with murder and a fourth with hindering the investigation in connection to the killing of a detective sergeant during a home invasion in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, was fatally shot the night of Oct. 15 when suspects broke into her home in Bridgeton, located in southern New Jersey, about 78 miles south of Trenton.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of four people in connection to the crime.

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, Jarred Brown, 31, and Richard Hawkins Willis, 32, all of New Jersey, each face a first-murder charge along with a slew of related weapons and other offenses.

Related

Cyndia Pimentel, 38, was charged with hindering an investigation, along with other related charges.

"The law enforcement community and the State of New Jersey have lost a steadfast and dedicated public servant, but we know that the loss of Sgt. Monica Mosely is most deeply felt by her family, loved ones and colleagues," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement.

"While nothing will ever bring Sgt. Mosley back to those who loved her, we hope that the focused, coordinated efforts in this case provide them with the comfort of knowing that justice is being pursued."

Advertisement

The Bridgeton Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to Mosley's house at about 10:30 p.m. local time Oct. 15 over a report that several suspects had kicked in the front door of the residence.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ABC News accuses Brown, Mutcherson and Willis of breaking into Mosley's home and then shooting her.

Mosley was able to shoot Mutcherson in the chest succumbing to her injuries, the affidavit said, adding that the three suspects then fled the scene, with Mutcherson being treated for the gunshot at a Bridgeton hospital.

Latest Headlines

Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong int'l condemnation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong int'l condemnation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset parliament passed a pair of bills on Monday evening to prohibit the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency from operating in the Middle Eastern country, prompting swift and s strong condemnation.
Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Brown University has temporarily suspended a pro-Palestinian student group after administrators hired outside investigators to look into alleged conduct violations at a protest earlier this month.
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in a case centered on Pennsylvania election officials counting provisional ballots.
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has admitted to kidnapping and killing a mother of two out for an early morning run in September 2022, pleading guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election.
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston will spend the next year in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new Rockefeller Center holiday tree in New York City will be arriving from Berkshire County in western Massachusetts.
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with message from ISS astronaut
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with message from ISS astronaut
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden headlined a White House gathering Monday evening to celebrate the traditional Indian holiday of Diwali, as he called America "our power to be the light."
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The restaurant chain TGI Friday shuttered nearly 50 spots throughout the country during the past week as concerns grow about the the company's possible bankruptcy.
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple announced on Monday its new "Apple Intelligence" tool and a series of other updates is now available for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement