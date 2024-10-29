Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion

1 of 5 | Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was fatally shot the night of Oct. 15 when suspects broke into her home in Bridgeton. On Monday, four people were charged in connection with her murder. Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office/ Facebook

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three people have been charged with murder and a fourth with hindering the investigation in connection to the killing of a detective sergeant during a home invasion in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, was fatally shot the night of Oct. 15 when suspects broke into her home in Bridgeton, located in southern New Jersey, about 78 miles south of Trenton. Advertisement

On Monday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of four people in connection to the crime.

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, Jarred Brown, 31, and Richard Hawkins Willis, 32, all of New Jersey, each face a first-murder charge along with a slew of related weapons and other offenses.

Cyndia Pimentel, 38, was charged with hindering an investigation, along with other related charges.

"The law enforcement community and the State of New Jersey have lost a steadfast and dedicated public servant, but we know that the loss of Sgt. Monica Mosely is most deeply felt by her family, loved ones and colleagues," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement.

"While nothing will ever bring Sgt. Mosley back to those who loved her, we hope that the focused, coordinated efforts in this case provide them with the comfort of knowing that justice is being pursued."

Advertisement

The Bridgeton Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to Mosley's house at about 10:30 p.m. local time Oct. 15 over a report that several suspects had kicked in the front door of the residence.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ABC News accuses Brown, Mutcherson and Willis of breaking into Mosley's home and then shooting her.

Mosley was able to shoot Mutcherson in the chest succumbing to her injuries, the affidavit said, adding that the three suspects then fled the scene, with Mutcherson being treated for the gunshot at a Bridgeton hospital.