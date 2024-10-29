Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 11:29 PM

Starbucks scraps olive oil-infused Oleato coffee amid mixed reviews

By Sheri Walsh
Starbucks is ditching its olive oil-infused Oleato coffee, less than a year after it debuted to mixed reviews. The Seattle-based coffee giant confirmed Tuesday it will remove Oleato coffee from its U.S. menus next month to "simplify our overly complex menu." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Starbucks is ditching its olive oil-infused Oleato coffee, less than a year after it debuted to mixed reviews. The Seattle-based coffee giant confirmed Tuesday it will remove Oleato coffee from its U.S. menus next month to "simplify our overly complex menu." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Starbucks is ditching its olive oil-infused Oleato coffee, less than a year after it debuted to mixed reviews.

The Seattle-based coffee giant confirmed Tuesday it will remove Oleato coffee from Starbucks menus throughout the United States next month, according to reports from Bloomberg and CNN.

Advertisement

Oleato features olive oil infusions in Starbucks' espresso-based beverages and foams. Starbucks' former chief executive officer Howard Schultz introduced the drink following a visit to Italy, where he began mixing olive oil with his morning coffee.

"Oleato began in Sicily when Starbucks founder Howard Schultz was introduced to the daily Mediterranean custom of having a spoonful of olive oil," according to Starbucks' website.

Related

"As he sipped his morning coffee, he was inspired to try the two together. There, he unlocked the unexpected: coffee enhanced with lush, velvety flavor that lingers beautifully on the palate," the coffee giant wrote.

While many of Starbucks' mixed coffees -- including the Pumpkin Spice Latte or Peppermint Mocha -- are a big hit, Oleato failed to live up to the hype as olive oil and coffee are both diuretics.

Among the coffees that will be removed from Starbucks' U.S. menus in November are Oleato Golden Foam Ice Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk. Starbucks has not revealed whether the olive oil-infused coffees will be removed from international stores, including Italy.

Advertisement

While Oleato coffees garnered mixed reviews from customers, complaining about stomach issues and laxative side effects, Starbucks said it plans to remove the item to "simplify our overly complex menu," according to current CEO Brian Niccol, who was recruited in August from Chipotle to fix the coffee giant's lagging sales.

According to numbers released in July, Starbucks sales dropped 3% globally at stores open more than a year with total transactions at North American stores falling 6%.

Last week, Starbucks released preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter, showing sales dipping again.

A Starbucks conference call is scheduled for Wednesday with Niccol revealing plans to reverse the trend by simplifying its "overly complex menu," adjusting its pricing and making sure all drinks are handed directly to customers.

Latest Headlines

Authorities fighting a Colorado wildfire hopeful evacuated residents may soon return home
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Authorities fighting a Colorado wildfire hopeful evacuated residents may soon return home
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A wind-fueled wildfire in Colorado, which has forced hundreds to evacuate, was more than half contained as of Tuesday, according to authorities who said they were hopeful some residents could soon return to their homes.
Bronx, N.Y., daycare owner where 1-year-old died pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bronx, N.Y., daycare owner where 1-year-old died pleads guilty
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The owner of a Bronx, N.Y., daycare where four children under her supervision last year suffered fentanyl poisoning, including a 1-year-old who died, pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling the dangerous drug.
Harris offers 'different path' from Trump in closing argument at nation's capital
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harris offers 'different path' from Trump in closing argument at nation's capital
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris issued her "closing argument" to voters Tuesday night in a speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., where she attacked Donald Trump and vowed to "turn the page" for "common ground."
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- J. Stevens Berger allegedly fired rounds from several firearms while on the 33rd floor of the Midtown Atlanta Four Seasons hotel Tuesday morning before being apprehended by Atlanta Police.
Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr.'s bid to be removed from Michigan, Wisconsin ballots
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr.'s bid to be removed from Michigan, Wisconsin ballots
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s last-ditch bid Tuesday to remove his name from the presidential ballots in the swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
GOP congressmen in Pa. lose bid to subject overseas ballots to additional scrutiny
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GOP congressmen in Pa. lose bid to subject overseas ballots to additional scrutiny
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit filed by six of the commonwealth's Republican congressmen seeking to subject overseas mail-in ballots to additional scrutiny.
David DePape gets life sentence on state charges related to attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
David DePape gets life sentence on state charges related to attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The man who injured Paul Pelosi with a hammer while trying to find and kill his wife -- ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for violating supervised release
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly violated the terms of his supervised release from prison four years ago.
Biden lauds Port of Baltimore reopening, infrastructure investments
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden lauds Port of Baltimore reopening, infrastructure investments
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden cited the reopening of the Port of Baltimore in June as evidence of the great things that can be done by investing in America and its infrastructure.
Trump-appointed judge won't recuse herself in Florida attempted assassination case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump-appointed judge won't recuse herself in Florida attempted assassination case
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected a request to recuse herself from the case against a Florida man charged with attempting to kill former President Donald Trump during the summer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Three charged with murder for shooting death of N.J. detective during home invasion
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Hiker found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement