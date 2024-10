Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Tuesday after allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release from prison four years ago. File Photo by Fabebk/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly violated the terms of his supervised release from prison four years ago. The 28-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested on a warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to court records, which also showed a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday. There was no information on the alleged violations. Advertisement

6ix9ine, who gained international fame in 2017 with his debut single "Gummo," was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release in December 2019, after he pleaded guilty to racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking charges.

The rapper had faced up to 47 years in prison in connection with a number of shootings and assaults in New York City. Prosecutors recommended the shorter sentence after he struck a deal that included testifying against two Nine Trey gang members, who were found guilty.

In April 2020, 6ix9ine was granted an early release from prison into house arrest due to concerns over his health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge ruled 6ix9ine's asthma had put him at heightened risk due to the "crowded nature of municipal jails."