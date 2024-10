A hiker was found dead Monday along the Marufo Vega Trail in Texas' Big Bend National Park. Photo courtesy of National Park Service/ Release

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A hiker has been found dead in Texas' Big Bend National Park, according to park rangers who launched a search-and-rescue mission after noticing a car had been parked for multiple days at the head of a popular hiking trail. The body of the hiker, identified only as a 24-years-old, was found Monday along the Marufo Vega Trail, a challenging 14-mile loop through rugged desert and along rocky limestone cliffs in Big Bend National Park. Advertisement

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to remove the body from the remote area, National Park Service said.

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman said in a statement. "Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker's family and friends."

The discovery of the body was made a day after rangers noticed a vehicle had been parked at the trailhead for the Marufo Vega, Strawhouse and Ore Terminal Trails.

A review of park records showed that there were no overnight hikers in the area for the nights the vehicle was parked. On Monday morning, a search-and-rescue mission involving air assets was launched across the three different trails, resulting in the body being found.

Advertisement

Big Bend is considered to be among the United States' most dangerous national parks.

A review of press releases from Big Bend National Park shows this to be the first death reported in the park this year, though an 80-year-old died in the park in March from a self-inflicted gunshot.

In 2023, there were five reported deaths, according to the NPS.