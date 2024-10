Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Sunday and will deliver her "closing argument" Tuesday night in the nation's capital. Photo by David Muse/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to remind voters of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol during a scheduled an appearance at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., this evening. Harris has scheduled what is billed as her "closing argument" before the Nov. 5 general election and will deliver her speech at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Advertisement

Harris is expected to use a split screen to compare and contrast her campaign with the Jan. 6 event while encouraging voters to "turn the page" on former President Donald Trump.

The event is estimated to attract 40,000 attendees and will take place near the National Mall, where Trump in 2021 held a protest of the 2020 election results that devolved into a riot that still reverberates today.

That demonstration resulted in the shooting death of attendee Ashli Babbitt, 35, by a Capitol Police officer. Additionally, more than 140 police officers were injured after being attacked by the pro-Trump mob, which also caused more than $2 million dollars in damage to Capitol buildings and property. More than 1,200 arrests have been made in the event and more than 700 guilty pleas have been entered.

At Tuesday's gathering, Harris is expected to talk about the nation's economy and reducing the costs for prescription drugs while promoting an agenda intended to benefit the middle class.

Her aides said Tuesday's speech will provide voters with evidence that distinguishes Harris from Trump and enables them to render their verdicts at the ballot box.