Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 12:07 AM

Brown University suspends pro-Palestinian student group

By Sheri Walsh
Brown University has temporarily suspended a pro-Palestinian student group after administrators launched an external investigation into conduct violations at a protest earlier this month. The university accused members of Students for Justice in Palestine of "screaming profanities" and "banging on a vehicle." File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
Brown University has temporarily suspended a pro-Palestinian student group after administrators launched an external investigation into conduct violations at a protest earlier this month. The university accused members of Students for Justice in Palestine of "screaming profanities" and "banging on a vehicle." File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Brown University has temporarily suspended a pro-Palestinian student group while administrators look into alleged conduct violations at a protest earlier this month.

"Given the severity of alleged threatening, intimidating and harassing actions during an event on campus, Brown University has initiated a review of the event and required the Brown chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to cease all organization activities pending full review of the matter," the Ivy League university's spokesperson, Brian Clark, told The Brown Daily Herald.

Advertisement

"While Brown's policies make clear that protest is a necessary and acceptable means of expression on campus, protest cannot interfere with the normal functions of the University," administrators added. "We are committed to upholding freedom of expression while also respecting the dignity and humanity of others."

Last week, the Brown administration informed Students for Justice in Palestine that its chapter was suspended and would not be allowed to hold events and meetings, or post on social media.

Related

The university said it had hired an outside investigator to gather evidence on protesters involved in an Oct. 18 demonstration against Brown's decision to reject divestment from 10 companies with ties to the Israeli military.

Advertisement

Russell Carey, executive vice president for Planning and Policy at Brown University, called the protesters' behavior "entirely unacceptable."

The demonstrators were "screaming profanities at individuals," "banging on a vehicle" and used a "racial epithet directed toward a person of color," Carey said, adding the actions violated Brown's student conduct policies.

Members of Brown Divest Coalition, which oversees Students for Justice in Palestine, called SJP's suspension "politically motivated."

"With this decision, the university has cemented their utter disregard for and commitment to the dehumanization of the Palestinian people," the group claimed.

"This suspension and other allegations made against SJP by the administration are a retaliatory, politically motivated ploy to defame protesters, fracture the student movement and detract from their complicity in the extermination of the Palestinian people," Brown Divest Coalition argued.

Other colleges and universities, including Tufts University, Rutgers University, American University and University of Vermont, have suspended their pro-Palestinian group chapters amid ongoing protests.

Earlier this month, Harvard suspended 25 professors and more than 60 law students from the university's flagship Widener Library after a silent "study-in" protest inside the library's main reading room.

Latest Headlines

Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong int'l condemnation
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA, attracting swift and strong int'l condemnation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset parliament passed a pair of bills on Monday evening to prohibit the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency from operating in the Middle Eastern country, prompting swift and s strong condemnation.
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RNC asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting some provisional ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in a case centered on Pennsylvania election officials counting provisional ballots.
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man accused of abducting, killing kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads guilty
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has admitted to kidnapping and killing a mother of two out for an early morning run in September 2022, pleading guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning destroyed hundreds of ballots, just eight days before the Nov. 5 general election.
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor gets year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bob's Burgers" actor Jay Johnston will spend the next year in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trees have been chosen for prominent holiday displays in NYC, White House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new Rockefeller Center holiday tree in New York City will be arriving from Berkshire County in western Massachusetts.
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with message from ISS astronaut
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with message from ISS astronaut
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden headlined a White House gathering Monday evening to celebrate the traditional Indian holiday of Diwali, as he called America "our power to be the light."
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The restaurant chain TGI Friday shuttered nearly 50 spots throughout the country during the past week as concerns grow about the the company's possible bankruptcy.
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Apple launches new AI operating system updates for users
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple announced on Monday its new "Apple Intelligence" tool and a series of other updates is now available for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users.
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Philadelphia DA files lawsuit against Elon Musk, PAC over $1M prizes for voters
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit on Monday to keep Elon Musk's political action committee, which is backing former President Donald Trump, from giving $1 million awards to registered voters in
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement