U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 8:49 PM

Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- J. Stevens Berger allegedly fired rounds from several firearms while on the 33rd floor of the Midtown Atlanta Four Seasons hotel Tuesday morning before being apprehended by Atlanta Police.

Berger, 70, argued with a hotel worker Tuesday morning while staying in the hotel's residential section and afterward fired at least one round from his residence's balcony and several more through doors and walls.

Police responded to the 53-story hotel after 10 a.m. and tried to negotiate with Berger, who threw a firearm from his balcony and other items.

At least two police officers fired at Berger after he fired several shots, but it's unclear if any of those shots struck Berger or if Berger shot an officer. Berger eventually surrendered.

Berger and one police officer were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

"The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody," the Atlanta Police Department said while announcing a shelter-in-place order was lifted at 4:35 p.m. EDT in a post on X.

Police estimated Berger fired at least 15 rounds from a rifle, shotgun and handgun.

Atlanta Police sealed off the floors above and below the 33rd floor, closed off nearby streets and told those living or working in the area to shelter in place and avoid windows that faced the section of the Four Seasons where Berger was located.

Berger was experiencing a mental health episode and got into an altercation with a hotel worker, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told media during a 5:15 news conference that included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Dickens said Berger was wearing a gas mask when apprehended, and Schierbaum said Berger is being investigated for suspicion of aggravated assault and other potential crimes.

The area remained closed off to local traffic while police continued to investigate Tuesday evening.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also is investigating the matter because it involved police officers using their firearms.

